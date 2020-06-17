REW, Pa. — The ULMS Late Models will compete at Bradford Speedway on Sunday night for 30 laps with $2,500 going to the winner on the quarter-mile oval.
Last year saw Bryce Davis pick up his first career ULMS win at Bradford and David Scott got two wins. Past ULMS winners at Bradford have been Greg Oakes in 2012 and ‘16 and John Lobb in 2006.
Mylaps transponder system will be used for timing and scoring. ULMS Racing Series procedures will be in place, which include time trials, minimum eight-lap qualifying heat events, consolation events (if needed) and the 30-lap feature.
Pits open at 2 p.m. while ULMS registration will open at 2:30.
Grandstand admission at $18 for adults (18-and-over), $11 for seniors and $9 for students ages 8-17.