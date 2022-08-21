HARRISBURG (TNS) — Former President Donald J. Trump has scheduled a Sept. 3 rally in Pennsylvania as he tries to keep his own profile high for a potential presidential run and elevate some political allies in the process.
Trump’s Save America political action committee stated the 45th president will hold one of his trademark rallies at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, at 7 p.m.
The former president will “deliver remarks in support of Doug Mastriano for Governor, Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate, and the entire Pennsylvania Trump Ticket,” the announcement said.
Trump endorsed both Mastriano and Oz in the spring primary campaigns, and certainly hopes to see the Republicans show new strength in Pennsylvania by winning the governor’s office and holding the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Pat Toomey, who did not seek re-election.
But there is also one additional purpose.
The rally — announced even as another prospective 2024 GOP presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was warming up for an appearance with Mastriano in Pittsburgh — will also remind Trump’s loyal supporters in Pennsylvania that the man who launched the grassroots populist movement that delivered Republicans their first presidential win in 28 years here hasn’t relinquished the throne just yet.
Trump has been openly hinting at announcing his own third bid for the presidency later this year, as a preemptive strike at potential rivals like DeSantis, his own former vice president Mike Pence or others who are testing whether the time is right for the party to look to a post-Trump future.
Pennsylvania has been an essential piece of Trump’s Electoral College strategy both in 2016, when he won the state and the White House, and 2020, when he lost them both.
Registrations for tickets to the Wilkes-Barre rally are open at Trump’s Save America website, and will be parcelled out on a first-come, first-serve basis. The arena’s capacity for concerts (and political rallies) is said to be 10,000.
Mastriano, a retired Army colonel and state Senator from Franklin County, is running against Democrat and Attorney General Josh Shapiro to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf in January.
Oz, the heart surgeon-turned-daytime television superstar, is running against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for the Senate seat.
DESANTIS APPEARS IN PA.
DeSantis continued dipping his toes in the presidential waters on Friday with a rally in Pittsburgh, touting his record as well as that of gubernatorial candidate Mastriano.
“This November, we are going to win in the state of Pennsylvania,” DeSantis told the cheering crowd of about 1,000 inside the Wyndham Grand Hotel.
It was DeSantis’ second United to Win rally, organized by the conservative Turning Points Action group. DeSantis was in Arizona on Aug. 14 and had a rally scheduled in Youngstown, Ohio, with Senate candidate J.D. Vance following the Pittsburgh event.
Considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024, DeSantis has hit the road to endorse other like-minded Republicans and get his name out to battleground state voters.
Playing to the Pittsburgh crowd, DeSantis immediately noted that his father is from nearby Aliquippa in Beaver County. Adding to his “yinzer” roots, DeSantis pointed to a photo shown on two large screens showing him as a toddler decked out in Pittsburgh Steelers gear.
From there, DeSantis offered the audience a mix of endorsements for Mastriano, who’s running against Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and his self-described successes in Florida, a key swing state like Pennsylvania.
DeSantis briefly encouraged the crowd to support Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, but quickly moved on.
He told the audience that Republicans need to “get on board” behind Mastriano and GOP groups “need to be invested in this race.”
Moderate Republicans made a last-minute gambit in the primary to coalesce behind former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and defeat Mastriano, who many Republicans feared was too extreme to succeed in a general election.
DeSantis talked about fighting COVID-19 restrictions, banning mask requirements, keeping schools open, and saving Florida from descending “into some Faucian dystopia,” a jab at Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor.
Some of the biggest cheers came when DeSantis said he banned vaccine requirements to work. “Every single mandate in this country needs to be reversed today,” he said, drawing a standing ovation.
Florida, DeSantis said, is "unabashedly a law-and-order state” that would not tolerate defunding the police or violent protests. He called Philadelphia “almost a Third World country” because of its crime situation and liberal policies that supposedly allow it to continue.
“We need better for that important city than what we’re getting right now,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis also listed a series of Republican talking points, such as banning sanctuary cities and cracking down on illegal immigration.
In his 41-minute speech, DeSantis touched on a slew of cultural issues on the right’s agenda, such as banning critical race theory (which is only taught in college), and banning transgendered students from participating in women’s sports,
“We can never ever surrender to woke ideology,” DeSantis said.
Mastriano preceded DeSantis and came out with his wife, Rebecca. He launched into an attack on Gov. Tom Wolf and the “extreme agenda” of Democrats, who he accused of conspiring with the media against him.
Mastriano, who refuses to deal with mainstream media, said Democrats and reporters “revert to name calling.”
Directing comments at the media, Mastriano said, “Shame on you for amplifying and perpetuating hate,” but did not specify exactly what he was referring to.
More than likely, he was referring to reporting about his ties to Gab, a right-wing social media platform whose owner has made many anti-Semitic remarks.
Mastriano handed the microphone to Rebecca at one point for her to refute the notion that Republicans oppose women’s rights. She said the GOP believes in “a woman’s right to be born,” to live in safe communities, and to “compete in sports not dominated by men.”
Shapiro, Mastriano charged, is weak on crime. “This guy’s a failure. We ought to fire him,” Mastriano said.
If elected governor, Mastriano said he would immediately remove regulations on drilling in Pennsylvania and any restrictions related to COVID-19 and vaccine requirements.
He also vowed to have Pennsylvania State Police take illegal immigrants and escort them to Biden’s house in Delaware.