Art is a family activity and should be welcoming to all. Last November, Reflective Trees was a family art project with the Tri-County Arts Council and made possible by a grant from the United Way’s Bill and Cathy Fraser Grant Program.
Each of 12 families that participated spent quality time together drawing, painting and printing. The project was designed for all skill levels and abilities. It was open to all members of the community and free for all to join.
The families implemented basic art elements and the techniques of drawing, painting, and printing to create a uniquely personal landscape. This project brought families together in working on a common goal and these skills can be used in the future by all family members.
“Art education is important for the overall development of a child’s mind and can strengthen the family bonds within,” said Allison Braun, Education Coordinator.
The Tri-County Arts Council was able to use the United Way funding for new supplies for the class, paying our instructor, Jennifer Wolbert, printing cost for flyers, and advertising on print and social media. TCAC is currently looking forward to developing more children arts classes in the Summer of 2023 with our four-day long Kid’s camp and three additional one day Kid’s camps.
Our first Kids N Art: Summer Camp is July 11-14 with Katelyn Heins, Marin Turk and Allison Braun, from 1 to 2 p.m. Scholarships are available for children from ages 6-12.
These camps will let your child’s imagination soar this summer with our art camp! This is a four-day program where we will be learning different art forms and techniques. Your children will be exploring painting, drawing, writing, printing, collage and more!
We are running three programs this summer, and each program will be teaching different activities. Parents are encouraged to join their children if they choose. These classes are brought to you by a partnership with the United Way and YMCA.
The Tri-County Arts Council, located at 110 W. State St., Olean, has updated its Artist Market and is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The TCAC plays a pivotal role in supporting the arts in the Southern Tier Region. Its current gallery show, “Haudenosaunee, Art of the Now: Survive, Alive, Thrive,” features the works from the culminating show for Seneca-Iroquois National Museum’s artist in residency program funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Area Development fund.
Artists in the residency program include Samantha Jacobs, Lorinda John, Penelope S. Minner, Alicia Sanford, Antoinette Scott, Bernadette Scott, Kristina Tome, and Leeora White. “Haudenosaunee, Art of the Now” “Survive, Alive, Thrive,” on display now until July 1st in TCAC’s Peg Bothner Gallery.
The show features all sized pieces for gift giving or collecting.