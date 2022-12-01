Greetings from Saint Louis on Thanksgiving Day. I know this is appearing a week after Thanksgiving, but maybe this will help us give thanks one more time for our community as a good place to live. I will admit I cheated a bit this week. This is a reworked excerpt from my Thanksgiving sermon modified for the limits of this column. I did this so that I might enjoy this holiday week with my family in Saint Louis. And I hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving and its joy is still lingering with you.
I am thankful for my community of the Olean Area. It’s not perfect and won’t be next week but it is a wonderful place to live with a lot to offer. What follows are some of the things I for which I am grateful.
We have a nice streetscape, yes, including the roundabouts and an attractive downtown. And I appreciate the continued improvements that are taking place. I appreciate the arts like the symphony, the theater and Friends of Good Music, I also enjoy music in the park and at local restaurants. We are blessed with recreation, organized and natural, a university and a community college. And yes, we are blessed by Buffalo. It is near enough to ensure that everything we might need is here or not far away.
We have people who care for the hungry and the homeless and other social issues. We have the SPCA, the African American Center for Cultural Development, the Race Unity Circle. and a wonderful library that hosts many activities including the chess club. We have people of many faiths and backgrounds and many of them gather together to serve as an example that people of differences can be together. And the same goes for many of our churches. We have a group of churches and pastors that express their unity and work for the good of the area rather than focus on their differences.
When I think of the wonder of our community, I am really grateful for The National Day of Prayer in our Lincoln Park where different faiths come and to pray for ask God to bless America. I especially remember Father Greg leading us in God bless America. It is symbolic of what is right with our area where people from diverse backgrounds come together and pray for our nation. This is us at our best. These are a few of my things I give thanks for regularly, I am sure you could expand it. So, amidst turkey and all Thanksgiving Day’s accouterments, give thanks to God for God is good. God’s steadfast love endures forever, and the Lord’s faithfulness to all.
Psalm 100
Make a joyful noise to the LORD, all the earth.
Worship the LORD with gladness; come into his presence with singing.
Know that the LORD is God. It is he that made us, and we are his; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.
Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise. Give thanks to him, bless his name.
For the LORD is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations.