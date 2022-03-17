We at the Times Herald sports department have always taken tremendous pride in covering the local sports scene with integrity, fairness and passion, in being a section of which the community can continue to be proud.
Indeed, we’ve long done our best to provide ample and meaningful coverage to our wide array of area sports teams and events, particularly at the high school level, regardless of background. In doing so, we’ve aimed to be particularly careful in our wording, understanding it’s mostly teenagers and college-aged kids for whom we’re writing, with the goal of making all of our athletes, coaches, parents and communities appreciative of the spotlight. And we do our absolute best to never be hurtful or offensive in how we present the many wonderful local stories there are to tell.
Unfortunately, we’ve failed in the latter component.
IN THE Wednesday, March 9, edition of the TH, as part of the story recapping the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team’s exhilarating victory over Olean High in the Section 6 Class B crossover at Buffalo State College, the top headline read, “Gator bait: A-L avenges Olean in OT.”
Our department has since been made aware that the term “gator bait” is considered to be racially insensitive and offensive, due primarily to its historical context, which includes printed images and other racist imagery and reported accounts of Black children being used as hunting lures.
First, the author of the story, Anthony Sambrotto, didn’t write that headline. I did.
My intention, given the magnitude of the matchup and in an effort to give a playoff battle between two rivals the best possible presentation, was to try to come up with something a little catchier than just, ‘A-L beats Olean.’ And in my scramble to meet our deadline and in an attempt to somehow incorporate the A-L nickname, I arrived at the aforementioned phrasing, too frazzled to have taken a moment to realize that “Fourth time’s a charm for Gators,” would absolutely have been the way to go.
I never meant to offend anyone with that phrasing, whether it be our local Black community or those in the A-L and Olean communities at large. And it wasn’t intended to be a shot at the Olean boys basketball team, which has been nothing but helpful and cooperative in our coverage of their team. I, unfortunately, had no idea until after the fact just how deeply disturbing the context behind that phrase is.
Although maybe I should have.
IN JUNE 2020, the University of Florida, also nicknamed the Gators, took one of the first truly public stands against it, banning its famed “Gator Bait” cheer due to its racially insensitive connotations. And while the history behind Florida’s cheer and the choice of using it for a headline seem harmless, it’s anything but.
Stories from as far back as the 1880s mention American hunters using Black children to attract alligators. And whether that was true or not, the phrase and associated imagery, depicted on postcards and knick-knacks that some people thought to be humorous, became a part of the Jim Crow era.
For those like myself who grew up in another time and place, this simply wasn’t something we’d known about. It wasn’t something that was taught in school. But I know now and I apologize for using that phrase and to anyone who might have been hurt or offended by seeing it.
We at the TH hope that this can be a learning experience — both for our department and the community as a whole. This will undoubtedly make us more conscious and careful of our wording for such headlines and, we hope, will shed more light on some of the racially insensitive terminology we still see today.
Thank you to those who reached out to make us aware of this transgression. The TH sports department will strive to be better because of it.