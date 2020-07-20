From catching a bad man with a fistful of dollars to learning the fate of an Olean POW, from a close call for a local pilot to another not as lucky, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
July 22 — Olean police quickly checked the two-day-old outlaw spree of William Vanscoit, 26, of Niagara Falls, who in his brief career as a desperado staged holdups, gun shooting and impersonations of federal officers. First, he held up a local man for $80 after claiming to have seven cases of whiskey to sell him in a secluded part of Riverhurst Park. Another man didn’t fall for the ruse. He then stole a taxicab and began stopping cars on the Cuba road, pretending to be a federal officer. He then held up a car — with the wife of the Olean Chemical Co.’s president in it — and led police on a short chase. Grabbed by the belt by Chief John Dempsey, he man claimed that Mrs. M.F. Quinn had cheated him out of money for whiskey. He then attempted to bribe the chief, who did not stand for that sort of corruption.
July 24 — A lightning strike on an oil well behind the Bordonaro Brothers building on North Union Street created a giant pillar of fire visible across the city. The bolt ignited gas in the well, which is a good indication that there is oil. The well being drilled by Naelo Oil Co. struck the Chipmunk sand at 415 feet, and is now at 500 feet and showing signs of oil. The accompanying storm knocked down trees across the cityf, with the stress like a wilderness on account of the large amount of brush on the walks.
1945
July 20 — Reconstruction of the state highway between the Olean city line and Scott’s Corners is on the list of projects to be taken up after the war ends, the state Highway Department reported. The four-lane, 24-foot traffic artery would be started just north of the bridge across the Erie Railroad tracks, where the present concrete road ends. The road would continue over a new right-of-way for some time, but generally follow the same course at the current road. It will bypass Hinsdale to the west before coming up to Scott’s Corners.
July 24 — The final fate of 2nd Lt. Kenneth Seitler of Olean — captured in the fall of Corregidor in 1942 — has finally been learned by his family. In a telegram from the War Department, it was announced he was killed while being transported to Japan from the unknown prison camps in the Philippines in December. A 16-year veteran, he had served in the Hawaiian Islands before being sent to Corregidor in 1940. Believed to have been aboard the “hell ship” Oryoku Maru, a vessel carrying POWs in the hold and Japanese civilians and military personnel in the state rooms, was bombed by U.S. Navy aircraft on Dec. 14, which caused the ship to sink in Subic Bay, Philippines, the next day. More than 250 people died, with some prisoners drowning, being killed by the bombing, or shot while trying to escape.
1970
July 20 — Forty of the 60 Buffalo youths attending the Catholic Youth Organization of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church of Buffalo at a picnic in Franklinville fell ill from suspected food poisoning after the evening meal. Of the youths, 28 were treated and released at Salamanca District Hospital, while five were admitted. Sheriff Charles Hill said it would be almost impossible to trace the exact cause, since the youngsters had spent the day eating the hot dogs, hamburgers and many salads available.
July 25 — No, that’s not a bird or Superman in the Allegheny River. It’s a plane. Two Olean men escaped injury after their Globe GC-1B single-engine plane crashed into the river after takeoff from the private airfield a mile east of Olean. The men climbed from the plane and awaited rescue by a man in a small boat, but immediate attempts to remove the plane from the river were unsuccessful. The plane would be salvaged, but later crash again. On July 23, 1972 — almost two years later to the day — the plane would crash due to a mud daubers nest in the engine air intake. The crash claimed the life of Alfred Sallade, owner of Sallade Flying Service at the Cherry Springs Airport south of Coudersport, Pa.
1995
July 20 — One person is dead after a World War II-era Douglas C-47A cargo plane narrowly missed a barn and crashed into a Whitesville field. The co-pilot, Ruben Wayman, 57, of McAllen, Texas, was killed in the crash. The pilot was helped from the burning wreckage by local farmers. Witnesses said the engines of the plane shut off while the plane was flying overhead, before crashing into the ground and bursting into flames. Officials later declared the crash was caused by one of the two engines failing and the pilot accidentally turning off the wrong engine.
July 22 — Ten children from Northern Ireland are enjoying their “brilliant” time in Olean. The children, brought to America for the summer by the local chapter of the Irish Political Prisoners Children’s Holiday group, have all lost a family member to death or prison in “The Troubles” between Protestant and Catholic paramilitaries and the British government. The children so far have been to a picnic at the Dempsey Club, an outing in Ellicottville, and a visit to the Seneca Nation of Indians Keeper of the Western Door Pow-Wow.