From a fine for a war vet over a still to fancy dinner parties making their return, from UFOs over Rushford to the World Wide Web coming to town, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921Sept. 20 — Joe Vrona of Salamanca, a World War veteran, badly wounded and cited for bravery for his services in the Polish army, was fined $300 in county court after pleading guilty to a violation of the “dry” law. The man, his lawyer said, had war wounds that made it impossible for him to find work. He was charged with having a still in the basement of a building he rented. If he is unable to pay — Poland was not known for high pensions following the war — he would see a day in jail for every dollar not paid.
Sept. 23 — Among a series of “telegrams” and “cabelgrams” read at the dinner of the New York State Oil Producer’ Association congratulating them, including some purporting to be from Secretary of State Hughes and President Obregon of Mexico, none raised a storm of laughing applause equal to that evoked by one signed “William Hohenzollern,” the former German Kaiser Wilhelm II — “You American oil men helped send me to exile and I shall always hate you. You can all go to — (last word deleted by the censor)”
1946Sept. 20 — Following a halt to fancy dinner events in the city amid concerns over famine globally, local groups are rolling out the red carpets. The Olean Men’s Club resumed their dinners with 400 turning out. The Very Rev. Thomas Plassman, president of St. Bonaventure College, was the keynote speaker and told of his recent trip abroad. The Christopher Columbus Dinner Club recognized police Chief John Dempsey for his 35 years of service to the community, only interrupted by his service in France during World War I. Fred Forness will soon be lauded by St. Bonaventure for his donations and efforts to build a football stadium for the college team in the postwar boom for the gridiron gang.
Sept. 23 — An explosion and fire on Allegheny Street killed a husband and wife Saturday evening. Mr. and Mrs. William Beard were killed by the blast and flames. Somehow, the house became filled with gas. A gas main had been laid in the street a month ago and connected to the house. It is believed Mr. Beard was connecting a new hot water heater and a valve in the line may have been left on.
1971Sept. 22 — Someday when you whiz along the Southern Tier Expressway at 60 or so, you might like to pause, figuratively, and reflect on how that nine-inch-thick ribbon of concrete got there. It took a year or two of digging, grading, filling, bridge building, and other grubby jobs, a photo essay notes, followed by up to a mile of concrete poured every 10-hour day. This was all on top of five years of paperwork “equal to the weight of the dirt to be moved.”
Sept. 26 — More UFO reports have been received. On Sept. 15, said Mrs. June Wilson of Cuba, six women commuting to Motorola in Arcade saw something in the sky over the golf course at Rushford. “We could hardly believe what was there, yet IT WAS THERE,” she wrote. “As we continued to drive toward Arcade, it was still there in the sky… was it a weather balloon? It was shaped like a moon with a long reddish snake-like drag… What was it? Why hasn’t it been reported? It was an unusual sky object, and I for one do not care to see the likes of it again.”
1996
Sept. 22 — The city of Olean will rent rooms at the old St. John’s School. The use of the classrooms and gym will be of major benefit “to get kids off the street in the winter and into the spring,” said Alderman Paula Snyder, who led the effort. “I think it’s going to be very positive and is something we’ve been needing in the community to fill a void,” said Mayor John Ash. A quarter century later, the same rooms serve as home to the same after-school programs.
Sept. 26 — Cattaraugus County is heading to cyberspace. The county’s new website will feature a colorful autumn photo from Allegany State Park, legislators learned during a sneak preview of what anyone with a personal computer hooked into the World Wide Web can access. Features include notifications of meetings, information on economic development or jobs, and a list of county legislators and you will even be able to send email to representatives via computer. “It’s a great way for people to find out information,” said legislator Mark Williams of Hinsdale. “It will allow us to get the word out.”