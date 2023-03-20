From “bone dry” Olean to another series of floods in the region, from hundreds hitting the dance floor to seeking our place in the universe through art, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923March 20 — Olean is bone dry. Anyhow, it was when Sheriff Frank Annis and deputies came up from the county seat and started raids on places on North Union and West State streets. The sheriff’s department didn’t take back a swallow of hard cider, according to the report. Every place the men visited was conducted according to the books, learned the raiders. Olean police, in the department’s last raid, got some alleged liquor and a slot machine.
March 22 — Rumors ran rampant long before social media. In a series of rumors over several months, it is spread that Endicott-Johnson Co., the famous firm of shoe and leather manufacturers intended to establish a branch factory in Olean. The Olean Chamber of Commerce and the Olean Times requested information from the firm to ascertain the truthfulness of the rumors. As many rumors go, they proved to be false. The company wrote back that officials were happy in the Binghamton suburb, at the time employing around 20,000 workers, and “our policy is to build for expansion only right here in our locality.”
1948March 22 — Schools in Portville, Allegany and Hinsdale are closed as flood waters rise across the region. The Allegheny River has risen to over 15 feet, but the 21.5-foot levees in Olean are doing a good job protecting much of the city. The East and West River roads are under at least 2 feet of water, however. The Olean Airport is under water on East River Road, with Kenneth Guinnip and fliers quickly shuttling 23 aircraft to the Salamanca Airport. One evacuation in Pleasant Valley at around midnight was reported by the sheriff’s office due to the high water.
March 23 — Portville is under 1 to 5 feet of water in repetition of the Memorial Day flood of 1946, it is reported. Route 17 from the east Olean city line to Allegany County is closed due to the flooding, and the only way into Portville is via Route 305 from the north and Cuba. Many sections of Eldred, Pa., were under 2 feet of water, it was reported, and evacuations in both of those communities were held. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported.
1973March 24 — The city of Olean has been served with a notice of claim for $221,000 by the owner and an occupant of the Campus Building on West State Street that was destroyed by fire in December. The owner, Joseph Tripodi, and and the owners of J.C.’s Lounge claimed the city was negligent by knowingly employing incompetent and improperly trained firemen. Immediately following the blaze, the plaintiffs were critical of the time it took firefighters to turn their hoses on the blaze. Firefighters reported at the time that dense smoke and basement conditions made it impossible to locate the flames immediately.
March 26 — More than 200 couples turned out for the Olean Reel Squares’ seventh annual Spring Frolic at Archbishop Walsh High School. Couples came from as far as Canada and Ohio for the event. The callers for the festive affair came from as far as Maryland and Massachusetts to direct the dancers in their steps for the square and round dances. Dinner was held at the Castle between the two dance sessions.
1998March 20 — “What is this universe and what is our place in it?” Dr. Story Musgrave asked the attendees at a presentation at St. Bonaventure University to honor the late artist George Constant. Constant’s artwork, Musgrave said, was part of a journey to answer that question. “His idea that art is a bridge to metaphysics and science,” he said. “I do believe that if you don’t capture space in art, it will be gone. You have to get these things in a form for them to touch you.” Musgrave was the only astronaut to fly on all five operational Space Shuttles, having flown six times and spending almost 1,300 hours in space.
March 25 — Six city workers will see their jobs eliminated in June after aldermen unanimously approved an $11.2 million city budget. The cuts will save around $218,000 in salaries and benefits, Mayor James Griffin said, and will affect both Municipal Building custodians, two airport workers, the Central Fire Station clerk and a city streets worker. Even with the cuts, city taxes will go up 3.1%.