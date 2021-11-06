It’s time to fall back, folks.
The end of Daylight Saving Time arrives Sunday morning when we turn our clocks back an hour. The change actually happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, but who wants to stay up that late to change a clock?
For many, it will be shockingly dark by 5 p.m. tomorrow — and the days will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice arrives on Dec. 22.
Why do we do this again?
The concept of DST are said to be traced back to Benjamin Franklin, who suggested Parisians change their sleep schedules to save money on lamp oil and candles. But it wasn’t until World War I that the idea really gained momentum.
Initially called “fast time,” DST was introduced in 1918 to support the war effort. By changing sunrise and sunset, it was thought to save energy and allow for better use of daylight.
Lawmakers in several states have debated or passed legislation to do away with DST, but for such a change to actually happen, lawmakers would need to act at the federal level. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 was introduced in the Senate to make DST permanent, but was read twice and referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. On Thursday, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida became the latest to endorse the legislation originally filed by Sen. Marco Rubio, and Rep. Vern Buchanan, both also of Florida.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine wants to eliminate seasonal time changes in favor of a national, fixed, year-round time.
In a position statement last year, doctors said evidence “best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.” They said evidence indicates daylight saving time leads to significant public health and safety risks, including increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes.
Other medical professionals say that making daylight permanent would also reduce the likelihood of obesity and seasonal depression.
Also, with shorter days with less daylight, AAA reminds drivers to be more careful as children are heading out for school in the morning and to watch for pedestrians in the after-work hours with darkness closing in.
State Farm Insurance also reminds motorists in states like New York and Pennsylvania that deer are more active during this time, which can lead to increased car-deer accidents.