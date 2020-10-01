The Olean Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm’s Mike Conroy and Southern Tier Health Care System’s Safe Kids Southern Tier New York (SKSTNY) coalition to promote Fire Prevention Week.
State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments across the country, including the Olean department and the Allegany Volunteer Fire Department.
Each toolkit includes Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 4-10) materials. The local fire personnel and SKSTNY will share these resources with schools and communities this month in support of the campaign.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen, focuses on cooking fire safety. Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half (49%) happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.
Donna Kahm, STHCS president and CEO, said, “With many children home alone while attending virtual school, it is especially important to educate students on kitchen safety.”
Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will include:
• Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended
• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — at least 3 feet away from your stovetop.
• Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit fpw.org.
TODAY IS THE FIRST day of October. In the ancient Roman calendar, October was the name of the eighth month of the year — its name comes from octo, the Latin word for “eight.”
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us when the Romans converted to a 12-month calendar, they tried to rename this month after various Roman emperors, but the name October stuck.
In Old England, the month was called Winmonath, which means “wine month,” for this was the time of year when wine was made. The English also called it Winterfylleth, or “Winter Full Moon.” They considered this full moon (the Harvest Moon in what is today the Northeast United States) to be the start of winter.
In weather lore, the Almanac notes, “If October brings heavy frosts and winds, then will January and February be mild.”