A big and sweet part of the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce’s Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run and Walk is the Cereal Challenge.
Although this year’s running race is rescheduled for the fall, officials at the Chamber went ahead with the challenge last month. And the results were great again — 2,027 cereal boxes were donated.
Eleven companies participated in the challenge. There were 642 boxes of cereal donated from the employees at SolEpoxy, and they were awarded the most cereal boxes donated award.
With an employee-to-cereal-boxes ratio of 50 boxes, State Farm Insurance’s Kristie Breda was awarded the most boxes collected per employee.
The Challenge began in 2013 as an idea proposed by community resident Joann Dombeck.
D.B. Busan, the Olean Food Pantry warehouse manager, said, “This Challenge was a brilliant idea from Joann.”
Especially during the summer months, when most children are at home, Busan said the pantry needs to have cereal on its shelves.
Through the eight years of the Challenge, more than 22,899 cereal boxes have been collected. The average donated in a year is 2,862, with 2019 as the biggest collection year of 7,061 boxes.
Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, stated, “Businesses and their employees are battling COVID-19 shortfalls (unemployment, remote workers, loss of business, low moral, etc.). We hoped that this challenge brought some camaraderie and a fun competition back to the workplace and in turn bringing BIG SMILES to all those children this summer.” For more information or registration details, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or by email info@oleanny.com.