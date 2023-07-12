ALBANY — The New York State Department of Health has launched an overdose prevention campaign emphasizing the importance of carrying naloxone, a safe and easily administered medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if given in a timely manner. The campaign is underway and will run through Aug. 30.
“The opioid overdose epidemic has had a devastating impact on far too many New Yorkers, their families and loved ones,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Everyone should be educated in recognizing the signs of an overdose and have access to the opioid overdose reversal drug, naloxone. Naloxone, which comes in many FDA-approved brands, is available in every pharmacy in New York State and will save lives and help bring us closer to finally ending the opioid epidemic.”
The campaign, which launched July 10 and is partially funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), includes infographics that will appear across social media and digital platforms. The images and audio/video streaming spots were designed to inform New Yorkers about the signs and symptoms of an overdose and a reminder that naloxone is safe and legal to carry.
The opioid overdose epidemic is a significant public health crisis in New York State and across the country. The Department strongly encourages all individuals, families, and communities to take proactive measures to combat the crisis and save lives. Carrying naloxone, a medication that can rapidly reverse opioid overdose, has emerged as one of the most effective means of addressing this emergency and saving lives.
Naloxone works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain, blocking the effects of opioids and gradually restoring normal breathing. Naloxone is available in various forms, including nasal spray and injectable options and is effective in addressing an overdose involving fentanyl.
Naloxone is available in every pharmacy in New York State. Any resident can simply ask their pharmacist for naloxone. Residents with prescription insurance coverage can obtain up to $40 in co-payment assistance through the Naloxone Co-payment Assistance Program (N-CAP). N-CAP has been established to increase access to this life-saving medication. This program aims to make naloxone more affordable and readily accessible to those in need to reduce harm and prevent overdose deaths.
Details on New York State’s Opioid Overdose Prevention Program can be found at www.health.ny.gov/diseases/aids/general/opioid_overdose_prevention/index.htm.