The coming Lyrid meteor shower could produce as many as 100 shooting stars per hour — although the more common amount is 15 to 20 meteors per hour.
Regardless, the shower is visible every year in April when the Earth passes through a stream of debris from Comet Thatcher.
The shower, according to NASA, gets underway Saturday and is expected to peak April 21-22.
NASA says in its April 2023 Skywatching Highlights that it's a medium-strength shower that can produce up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak, under ideal conditions. NASA adds, fortunately, the peak falls just a couple of days after the new moon. That means the Moon won’t interfere with this year’s Lyrids, overwhelming fainter meteors in the glow of moonlight.
NASA says the "Lyrids are named for the constellation Lyra, which is near the point in the sky where their meteors appear to come from, called the radiant. They’re one of the oldest known meteor showers, with the first recorded sighting in China some 2,700 years ago. They originate as dust particles from a comet during its 400-year orbit around the Sun."
The Lyrids tend to produce fast-moving meteors that lack persistent trails, but they can also produce the occasional bright meteor called a fireball.
The Lyrid shower is not as bright as the Perseid meteor shower that comes in August, but you will be able to see it.
For the best viewing, NASA recommends a dark location away from bright lights. You won’t need binoculars to see the shower. “To observe them, find a comfortable spot away from bright city lights, get horizontal, and look straight up. You’ll see the most meteors by looking slightly away from the origin point, which is near the bright star Vega."