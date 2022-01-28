Today we wish a happy 90th birthday to Helen Stayer of Olean, at the urging of her daughter, Roberta Mahar.
Ninety years ago, Helen Rose, the only daughter and youngest of four children, was born to Clifton and Dorothea Rose in Bradford, Pa. Within a month of her birth, the family moved to Eldred, Pa., where Helen attended Eldred Township/Otto Township schools. Her brothers (all deceased) were Clifton Jr. of Rixford, Pa., Laurence of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Paul of North Fort Myers, Fla.
Roberta tells us her mom often tells the story of her brothers using her doll’s head as a ball to play baseball during the Great Depression — when baseballs were not readily available.
Upon the sudden passing of her first husband, Earl Ripley, whose family was from Eldred, she returned to Eldred from the Sandusky, Ohio, area with her two young children, Roberta and Harry. She later married Joseph Stayer of Allegany.
Helen has been a homemaker most of her life except for a short period when she worked at AVX in Olean. She lived with Joe in Homer Hill until their house there was demolished to build the Route 86 Expressway. She is a member of the “Happy Hooker” sewing group where she, as the oldest member, is called the Madam.
Rain, shine, snow or sleet, Helen has gone out for coffee almost every day for more than 50 years. In the earlier years, she would always go to a different place every day.
She volunteered for many years at the Olean General Hospital and was proud of her key role in their annual Strawberry Festival. She has always been very active at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church as a lector, Altar Guild member and Bible study group member.
Helen is known for her infectious laugh, her hugs, her love, and the kindness that she shows to everyone she meets. Her family and friends have always loved her homemade pies and Christmas cookies. She has baked her own bread weekly for decades and still does to this day. Additionally, Helen has spent many hours making her own clothes, crocheting cozy afghans and embroidering beautiful pillowcases. In her spare time, she loves reading mystery novels and doing jigsaw puzzles. She enjoys taking car rides to look for deer. In her earlier years was a regular roller skater at the Ceres Coliseum.
Along with her two children, Roberta of Olean and Harry of Rapid City, S.D., she has five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Please send a card or call Helen to help her celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, Jan. 31.