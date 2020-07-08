New York gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.24/gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations.
Gas prices in New York are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 61.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The most-posted price in Olean was $2.29/gallon in Olean on Tuesday. A year ago it was $2.89/gallon in Olean.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $1.75/g while the most expensive is $3.00/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: Batavia, $2.25 (up 4 cents since last week); Buffalo, $2.19 (no change since last week); Ithaca, $2.15 (down 1 cent since last week); Rochester, $2.21 (no change since last week); Rome, $2.27 (no change since last week).
“With July 4 behind us, we’re now half way through the summer driving season, and the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“So far this summer, both holidays have seen the lowest prices since 2004, and it’s possible that if things don’t improve much by Labor Day we could see the rare trifecta of every summer holiday setting multi-year lows,” he added.
DeHaan believes the nation could see increases stall and some minor increases or decreases until there is a solid change in the coronavirus situation.