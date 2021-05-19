The combination of heat and strong sunlight prompted the New York state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation to issue an air-quality health advisory Wednesday for Western New York and elsewhere in Upstate.
High levels of ozone, formed by the interaction of vehicle exhaust and heat, could affect senior citizens, young children and those with respiratory diseases such as asthma. They are advised to stay inside or at least limit strenuous activity outside through 11 p.m.
The advisory is in effect for counties in Western New York and along Lake Ontario, including Cattaraugus County.
A high near 80 was expected in Olean this afternoon.