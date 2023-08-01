ALBANY (TNS) — Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is the latest to weigh in on the challenges facing New York in its transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free energy.
"New York's energy goals are attainable, but require careful attention and management to address challenges, meet ambitious deadlines and avoid future pitfalls," DiNapoli said in a prepared statement accompanying the release Tuesday of a report on the state's progress in meeting the clean energy goals set out in the landmark 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPC).
Specifically, the report found that generators of renewable power including solar and wind, would need to produce an additional 78,073-gigawatt hours above 2022 levels, an increase of over 200%, to reach the law's 2030 goal of 70% green electricity consumption.
A gigawatt hour measures the gigawatts produced in an hour. A gigawatt can power about 876,000 homes.
The report is largely based on projections from the New York Independent System Operator, the agency which coordinates the state's power grid.
NYISO in July predicted potential energy shortfalls, especially in New York City, if transmission lines aren't upgraded fast enough to make up for the planned closure of older fossil fuel power plants in the city. It suggested that these older gas- and oil-fired "peaker" plants that are turned on during periods of peak demand, might have to remain in service longer than previously thought.
The comptroller's report notes that prior efforts to increase renewable energy have been hindered by inconsistent funding, canceled projects and delays.
Additionally, DiNapoli's report notes that consumers could be saddled with increased utility costs as the price tag to construct new solar and wind farms, as well as a more robust grid, are ultimately passed along to the public.
"The costs of incentivizing renewable electricity development and transmission upgrades are borne almost exclusively by New York's utility customers through a charge per kilowatt hour of electricity consumed," reads part of the report, titled "Renewable Electricity in New York State Review and Prospects."
"In the 12 years from SFY (state fiscal year) 2008-09 through SFY 2020-21, NYSERDA spent roughly $6.7 billion of ratepayer funds on a variety of clean energy programs," the report said. NYSERDA, or the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, is responsible for giving out subsidies and other incentives to power developers who want to generate clean electricity. The agency is a key player in the transition to a green power grid.
DiNapoli also referenced recent developments such as a request by a consortium of green energy generators and the CleanPath NY transmission line developers seeking higher payments to cover inflationary construction costs.
Those rising costs have hit a number of sectors.
For instance, officials at the Port of Albany, where an offshore wind tower plant is planned, last winter said their projected costs have mushroomed from $350 million to $604 million, requiring a new yet-undetermined source of capital.
Not all the news was discouraging.
The report notes that New York has taken steps to fix delays in permitting, which have traditionally added years, if not decades, to new power plant construction.
It cites the recently created Office of Renewable Energy Siting designed to streamline permitting for industrial-scale solar and wind projects.
And the study found that, in 2020, New York state ranked in sixth place nationally in its production of renewable power, with 124,912 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity.
That included biodiesel, and renewable electricity sources, including hydropower, solar, and wind.
When it comes to hydropower, the Empire State ranked third after Washington and Oregon in the generation of hydroelectric power. The state is 10th in the generation of solar electricity, and 18th in the generation of electricity with wind.
As of 2022, approximately 29% of the electricity generated in the state came from renewable sources, according to the study.
Of this renewable generation, roughly 75% came from hydroelectric generation, with the remaining 25% primarily split between wind and solar.
Much of New York's hydropower infrastructure was developed decades ago when the New York Power Authority built a series of plants along the St. Lawrence River and in Niagara Falls to power what was then a thriving industrial base in the region.
Still, according to the NYISO, more than half the state's electricity currently comes from gas- or oil-powered generators. Another 22% comes from existing nuclear facilities, with power plants along Lake Ontario in northern New York.
