ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Police Department has a new sergeant, Andrew Nero, who was introduced during last week’s city council meeting.
Chief Tom Nicklas said Nero has been with the SMPD for eight years, starting part-time in August 2014 and promoted to full-time in January 2015.
“He is excited, and ready to serve in this role,” Nicklas said.
In 2022, officers with the department were wanting to move towards working 12-hour shifts, Nicklas said. The SMPD used to have three teams of officers, and has now moved into four in order to cover different shifts.
In June 2022, Nicklas said they began working with the Civil Service Commission to prepare for the sergeant’s exam. Five COSMPD officers participated in the testing.
Nicklas commended the Civil Service Commission for its assistance.
“It’s important for council to know that all of these officers possess individual skill sets, and absolutely could do this job,” Nicklas noted. “They are all representative of the law enforcement team we have at SMPD.”
Most of these officers were also in attendance at the council meeting.
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming also gave a report at the council meeting:
• Parks and Recreation is on the hunt for an assistant program coordinator.
• The Pennsylvania Municipal League (PMAL) will host its Northwest District Meeting in St. Marys in April.
• The city’s downtown camera system is now complete.
• Starting April 1, citizens can obtain and renew their parking permits.
• The city is still waiting on grant applications, including for the 120 Connector Project involving traffic around The Diamond, the Downtown Event Park and the Erie Avenue/Washington Street project.
• The city is looking at expanding parking lots at Benzinger and Kaulmont parks.
• The comprehensive plan/management study for Parks and Recreation is almost complete, and will be presented to council when it is.
• Fleming also noted that in partnership with code enforcement, the city is starting a sidewalk initiative, where sidewalks — mainly in the downtown area — will be evaluated.