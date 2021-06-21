A 12-year-old from Amherst had a round for the record books last week.
Playing among much older teenagers (in the girls’ age 16-18 division) in the WNYPGA Junior Tour on Sunday, June 13, at Elkdale Country Club, Lily Zhang didn’t just win her group. She broke the course’s women’s record.
Playing from the mid-length women’s tees (a total course length of 4,948 feet), Zhang had an 18-hole score of 62, good for eight strokes under par. She won the round by 10 strokes over runner-up Rosalie DiNunzio of Clarence Center, who had a 72.
She had nine birdies and one bogie, which came on her final hole.
“It was incredible to watch,” club professional Jack Widger said. “The young girl had such knowledge of the game at 12 years old, it’s crazy. You watch her, she’s throwing grass up in the air and checking the wind and then she’s using this green reading method called AimPoint. What 12 year old is certified and understands how to do that? But it was fun to watch.”
Widger said a parent of another golfer on the tour called him during the round to alert him of Zhang’s performance.
“I was called by a parent on the course watching, he told me you have to come out and watch, Lily is 7-under par after 11 holes,” Widger said. “So I drove out to watch and saw her birdie 13 and 14 to go 9-under par. At that point I thought I might witness a 59 especially with three very good birdie chances coming in 15, 17 & 18. Unfortunately the playing conditions were difficult, the wind was blowing 10 to 20 (miles per hour) and the greens were firm. She made par on 15, 16 & 17 and in one of her only mistakes of the day failed to chip in close on 18 and missed a 6 foot putt. She has a beautiful smooth flowing swing and obvious knowledge of the game you just don’t see in someone so young.”
Zhang, a youngster who plays out of Park Country Club in Williamsville, has made headlines before for golf prowess beyond her age before. In 2018, at just age nine, she played Augusta National after qualifying for the national Drive, Chip and Putt competition.
The previous Elkdale women’s record, according to Widger, was a 68 by Nikki Crist (daughter of Salamanca sports legend Chuck Crist) back when the course was a par 74 for women. While the course today isn’t the same as it was then, Zhang shattered the record under the new configuration.
“That was back when the ladies was a par 74 and the course was probably close to almost 6,000 yards, it was 5,900 back then for the ladies,” Widger said. “So the set of tees that this girl played is one of the mid-length ladies’ tees, we have three sets of ladies tees, one is 5,600 yards, ones 4,948 and we have even a shorter set of tees.
“But whatever tees she played, it’s just a phenomenal round. It was crazy. I guess more than breaking the record because those particular tees that Nikki played no longer really exist, we’ve changed the course so much as far as the tees and the placement and the course ratings. So she kind of established the low round on the No. 4 tees for women, for sure.”
One thing’s for sure. Zhang played a level Widger had never seen up-close for her age last week.
“It’s definitely a rarity, without a doubt,” he said “I’ve never seen anybody with that ability at that age ever. “
