WHEATFIELD — The Ka-Bar Blades, an Olean-based 16U travel hockey team, topped the Wheatfield Blades, 5-4, on the road Saturday night.
Owen Copeland and Zane Gleason scored midway through the first and second periods, respectively, the latter off a pass from Dylan Chudy to give Ka-Bar a 2-0 lead.
Wheatfield scored shortly after to cut Olean's lead in half, but Gleason tallied two shorthanded goals within five minutes to both complete his hat trick and give Ka-Bar a 4-1 lead, with assists going to Copeland, Matthew McCarthy and Vincent LaBella. Wheatfield scored the next three goals to tie it back up, but with just 3:29 remaining in the third period, Logan Zeigler scored what proved to be the game-winner for Ka-Bar.
Goaltender Tobie Austin broke his stick with 45 seconds left to play and had to play with a regular stick, but still held on for the win. He finished the game with a save percentage of .871.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a reporter error, Michael Bader's name was accidentally omitted from a recap of Ka-Bar's 8-1 win over Lockport last Monday. Following is the correct recap with Bader's goal.)
Last Monday in Lockport, Ka-Bar routed the Lockport Lock Monsters, 8-1.
Zane Gleason and Owen Copeland each netted a pair of goals while Vincent LaBella, Logan Zeigler, Michael Bader and Zachary Greaves also found the back of the net for Ka-Bar, the latter getting his first goal of the season.
John Neeson, Brock Gagliaro and Gleason all added two assists while LaBella and Zeigler also had helpers for the Blades, who took control with a four-goal second period.
Olean Arrows 14U falls to Hamburg
The Olean Arrows 14U Bantams lost to the Hamburg Hawks, 9-3.
Goals for the Arrows were scored by Nick Bader, Jeffery Goodyear and Chad Hill Jr., with assists from Bader, Ryan Burke, Goodyear and Henry Meyers.
Both the 12U PeeWees and 10U Squirts were shut out this weekend. Despite the losses, goalies Dominic Cavallo and Mason Edwards performed impressively, with Cavallo stopping 44 out of 52 shots for the PeeWees.
Next weekend, the Ka-Bar Blades play the Webster Cyclones and Canandaigua Knights in Olean. The 14U Arrows play at the Southtown Stars, 12U faces the Rochester Jr. Americans and Rochester Grizzlies and 10U plays the Wheatfield Blades.