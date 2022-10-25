WHEATFIELD — The Ka-Bar Blades, an Olean-based 16U travel hockey team, topped the Wheatfield Blades, 5-4, on the road Saturday night.

Owen Copeland and Zane Gleason scored midway through the first and second periods, respectively, the latter off a pass from Dylan Chudy to give Ka-Bar a 2-0 lead.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social