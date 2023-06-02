(Editor’s note: Following is the first in a two-part series previewing the Olean Oilers’ 2023 season: Today: the goal of returning players Blaise Zeiders and Jake Meeker to return an NYCBL title to Olean after falling just short last year).
OLEAN — Jake Meeker remembers all-too-well the emotional roller-coaster that was the final two days of last season.
The St. Marys, Pa., graduate caught the final strike — on a 2-2 count with the bases loaded and Olean nursing a 5-3 lead — in the Oilers’ thrilling Game 1 victory over Cortland in last summer’s New York Collegiate Baseball League championship. He was also behind the plate less than 24 hours later, when Olean, up 8-6 and again needing just one more strike, allowed a pair of game-tying RBI singles before dropping the game and series to the Crush.
For Olean, or any team, it was as galling an end as could be scripted.
Playing a road doubleheader for Games 2 and 3, Olean rallied in the opener before falling 4-3 in 11 innings. In the nightcap, it jumped out to a 7-0 advantage and brought an 8-6 lead into the ninth before succumbing 9-8 in the 10th.
“Being a catcher and watching those two runs cross the plate (in the ninth) was really hard,” Meeker acknowledged. “(It leaves a) sour taste in your mouth. We were down to the final strike in both games and we couldn’t close it out.”
“I was in the outfield,” teammate Blaise Zeiders recalled, “and I was like, ‘is this really about to happen right now? The summer we had, the success we had … and this is how it’s going to end? It sucked; it really did.
“But looking back on it, I couldn’t have asked for a more fun summer. Would I have loved a championship? Absolutely, who wouldn’t have? But just the experience, it really led to my decision to want to come back here this summer.”
YES, PRIOR to that July 30 evening, Olean had enjoyed a fruitful summer.
The Oilers, in their first year back following a two-year NYCBL hiatus, won the Western Division with a 28-14 record, had the league’s best mark for much of the year and reached the franchise’s fourth championship series.
And Zeiders and Meeker were a big reason why.
Zeiders, an NYCBL all-star, hit a league-best .403 while tying for third in the circuit with 34 RBI. Meeker served as the team’s primary backstop, catching 25 games while hitting .270 and gleefully producing two of his favorite statistical accomplishments to date: He consumed nine hot dogs in nine innings in a July 21 contest against Genesee and logged a 0.00 ERA in his lone one-third of an inning pitched.
The two became good friends after joining the organization from Lock Haven and St. John Fisher, respectively. They’re two of five players who were on the field the day Olean collapsed against Cortland and are back for 2023. And they acknowledged: Part of the motivation to return was to finish what they started last summer.
“For us coming back, we have something that we feel we have to prove and really get that back and bring home a championship,” Zeiders said, “because that’s what this town deserves. Honestly, that’s how I feel about it. Just the support (the community) gives us, they deserve a championship for this organization just as much as our team does.”
Added Meeker, “This year is going to be a different story.”
FOR BOTH players, the baseball part of it certainly comes first.
They’re here to play 42 games, 21 of those on the road, in fewer than 60 days, plus at least four more if they’re to claim the franchise’s third NYCBL crown. They need to “get their work in,” while attempting to both help Olean, improve as players heading into their post-grad and junior collegiate seasons, respectively, and build professional connections where they can. And they know, as two of eight total returning players, they’ll be leaned upon this summer, from both a production and leadership standpoint.
And as part of that, they have goals — collectively and individually.
“You want to play well,” Zeiders noted, “but at the same time, “these stats to me, they mean something (to your) coach, but when it comes down to it, I look for wins. So if me, Jake, the returners are producing runs, hits, anything, finding ways on and that’s helping us win, I could care less at the end of the day what the stats say about it.
“I want to win and that’s really what it comes down to.”
Meeker, meanwhile, would like to swing a slightly bigger bat in 2023, to say nothing of increasing his hot dog total.
“Last year, (I was) looked at as a defensive player,” he said. “I struggled toward the end of the season at the plate and in my mind, I was like, ‘alright, my team’s producing runs for me (Olean had the top offense in the NYCBL), so I just gotta go out there and make sure my pitchers are on the same page, make sure I’m blocking the ball, no passes balls, make sure no runs are scoring.’
“This year, I’m hoping to produce a little bit more offensively, helping the team to win.”
BUT THEIR choice to return to, and be in, Olean goes beyond the base paths.
Oilers players live together at the St. Bonaventure townhouses rather than with host families, which had long been the league’s tradition, allowing them to build a camaraderie beyond games and practices. They play for the team that consistently leads the NYCBL in attendance and produces perhaps the best stadium experience.
“It’s pretty much the organization,” Zeiders said of why he chose a second year in Olean over other opportunities. “It really makes you want to come back.”
But just as important, they said, is the team’s relationship with the community, which for over 10 years now has displayed a visible appreciation for having a summer wooden bat team in its backyard.
“Honestly, that’s absolutely huge,” Zeiders, an outfielder and the team’s regular No. 4 hitter, said. “Yes, this is summer league, but to this town and the area, this is a big deal. There’s not really a ton to do in the town, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a weekend, a mid-week game, the stadium’s packed, the fans there. … It’s building a relationship with them as well, just like you would a teammate. It’s giving back to them, helping with the youth days. Sharing those memories with them is just as cool for us as it is for them.”
Added Meeker, “We’re standing in the dugout and all those kids are asking for a bat or a ball and they want your autograph, it’s always a great feeling. Last year, in that championship game, there were 850-900 people there, everyone was on their feet for that final out. I got chills after I caught that third strike, it was crazy. It was a great feeling.”
A YEAR later, Zeiders’ and Meeker’s goal is to get that final strike when it counts, the one that would bring the NYCBL crown back to Olean.
And there’s one tangible difference from this year to last that can help ensure that.
“The big thing we want to stress is to get that first-place seed overall, so we can have the two home games at Bradner (Stadium),” said Meeker, whose team opens the 2023 campaign on Monday in Dansville. “We went to Cortland and there were maybe 150 people there and 100 of them were Oilers fans. We need to stress that we really need to get that first overall seed so we can play it at Bradner and win it in front of our home fans.”