CUBA — It’s the general theme for high school football as a whole.
The New York side of the Big 30 border had no fall 2020 season and had to accept a five-game spring campaign wedged between a host of other sports. It’s only just now returning to its normal routine — summer workouts, August practice, a full schedule.
In that way, the area is entering what could largely be viewed as a “reset” year.
And at Cuba-Rushford, that couldn’t be more fitting.
The Rebels, under third-year coach David Wild, are beginning anew in almost every way. They lost 11 seniors, most of them starters, from a team that struggled to an 0-5 finish in April. They’re welcoming back just seven regulars from that spring season, including only two full-time starters: big linemen Benson McCumiskey and Clifford Karn. It’s, by far, the most inexperienced group in Wild’s time at either the varsity or lower levels, with 27 of the 33 on his given roster comprised of freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
Given how the last year went, however, particularly for the Rebels, who lost those five contests by an average of 32 points, perhaps a fresh start isn’t a bad thing. And though they’re essentially starting from scratch, there’s reason for optimism.
UNLIKE LAST year, C-R has a whole summer to prepare. It’s brought in a new assistant about whom Wild is excited: Jarrod Bell, who served as the head coach at Wellsville in 2018 and has been an aide at both Portville and Olean. And new for this season: a cooperative agreement with Hinsdale, from which the Rebels have garnered “five or six” additional players.
Since being hired in 2019, Wild has forged a mark of 2-11, with just one win coming on the field — a 13-12 victory over Geneseo/Mount Morris in the ‘19 season finale (the following week, the Rebels received a forfeit triumph over Perry in the Connors & Ferris Class D Bowl championship).
But as far as he’s concerned, C-R is now 0-0.
“Just (from a teaching standpoint,” he said. “We have time to actually teach the younger kids, we have a ton of modified (kids) that are coming to work out, we have a ton of older kids who just haven’t played before, including the Hinsdale kids; they haven’t played since ponies. Just teaching them what high school football is, is its own thing, and the summer is definitely helping with that.”
Of the newfound relationship with Hinsdale, which hasn’t had its own team since 2008, he added: “Just competition-wise, it adds a completely new dynamic. (We have) 5-6 new kids that are here to work, ready to play and want to play, want to start. And they’re coming in and trying their hardest … and there are some leaders among them, who are pushing as hard as they can and pushing everyone to try to get better.”
THE REBELS graduated “basically all of the skills (guys),” Wild noted, including Ethan Rix and Trent Chamberlain, who split time at quarterback and were responsible for the bulk of their offensive production. C-R is still so unsettled as it breaks in virtually an entirely new lineup (and is still nearly two weeks from the start of official practice) that Wild wasn’t quite ready to list positions on his preview forms.
So where does that leave his outfit as it heads into the fall campaign, its third under the federation-style scheduling adopted by Section 5 in 2019?
“It’s going to be a rough transition at first,” he acknowledged. “We don’t expect to go in and win by 70 in game one. It’s going to be a transition, it’s going to take some time, because a lot of it is even the kids who are here are 10th grade and under. It’s just getting them used to it to build towards the future.”
Despite that noticeable youth, there are building blocks in place.
In addition to McCumiskey (5-11, 275) and Karn, the Rebels welcome back fellow linemen Michael Swimline and Justin Kerr, who rotated at tackle in the spring — the latter of whom is 6-foot-2, 305 pounds — creating a foundation on both lines.
And though they lost the bulk of their skilled guys, they return a handful of players who got a taste at those spots, including Jack Frank, Alex Baron and Anthony Berardi in the backfield and Hunter Scott and Dominic Bello at wide receiver.
And that gives the Rebels something to build on.
“THE BIG strength is, they are coming together as a team for the summer,” said Wild, who’s kids were eagerly working the ropes and going through conditioning drills on Tuesday. “We have 36 kids here (Tuesday) alone.
“They’re all working together; they all want to get better, they all want to win, they’re just competing with each other to be the best they can.”
At a time where most programs are trying to move past the challenges of the previous year, Cuba-Rushford is embracing the idea of a blank slate. After all, after a winless spring, it’s only up from here.
“It’s basically new everything this year,” Wild said. “I’m happier it’s this year; if this (had been the case) in the spring, it would be a lot more difficult. But we’ve got the summer, we’ve got Hinsdale, we’ve got a new assistant coach. It’s a complete reset.”
For the Rebels, the overarching goal for 2021 is simple. They’re not worried about the playoffs, where they’ve been absent since making it in four of five years under Chris Fee from 2013-17. They’re not even necessarily concerned about wins and losses.
They just want to make legitimate progress.
“The big thing for me is improving each week,” Wild maintained. “Since we’re such a young team, Week 1 to Week 8, I want to see improvement all the way through, improve each game, and then we may shock a few people along the way.
“People are expecting us to roll over; that’s not how it’s going to work. We’re here to work, we’re here to get better.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Michael Swimline, senior, 5-11, 190, offensive line/linebacker
Justin Kerr, senior, 6-2, 305, line both ways
Benson McCumiskey, senior, 5-11, 275, line both ways
Clifford Karn, junior, line both ways
ALSO LETTERING were:
Dominic Bello, junior, 6-1, 180, wide receiver/linebacker
Jack Frank, junior, 5-11, 165, wide receiver/fullback/linebacker
Hunter Scott, junior, 5-10, 130, wide receiver/cornerback
Anthony Berardi, junior, 5-7, 160, fullback/linebacker
Alex Baron, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Haven Kellogg, junior, offensive line/fullback
THE REMAINING roster:
Hunter Thompson (jr., 5-5, 155, running back/tight end), Ethan Erwin (sr., 6-1, 230, line both ways), Sam Grover, (jr., 5-10, 185, center/defensive end), Wyatt Shoff (jr., 6-1, 250, line both ways), Finn Ricketts (fr.), Luke Brooks (so.), Kadin Pierce (fr.), Ethan Cole (so.), Shaun Willis (jr., RB/WR), Cody Barton (so.), Braydan Numeracki (jr.), Haidon Moran (sr., RB), Adam Larabee (sr.), Tristan Clayson (so.), Caleb Elliott (fr.), Allen Fuller III (jr.), Noah Greenawalt (so.), Josh Grover (so.), Julia Horton (so.), Wade Hutchison (so.), Hunter Rix (sr.), Landin Taylor (fr.), Riley Wilson (so.)
THE SCHEDULE:
September
4 — at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 7 p.m.
10 — Bolivar-Richburg, 7 p.m.
17 — at Geneseo, 7 p.m.
24 — Alexander, 7 p.m.
October
1 — Avon, 7 p.m.
8 — at Clyde-Savannah, 7 p.m.
15 — Batavia-Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
22 — at York, 7 p.m.
