PORTVILLE — After a sensational regular season in the spring, it’s time for a new group to take the stage for the Portville football team.
Last season, a senior-laden Panther team dominated its shortened campaign in the spring “Fall II” season before an unexpected early playoff exit — a semifinal loss to Salamanca in a May snowstorm — brought to an end the high school careers of 17 members who defined that 2020-21 squad.
Portville had four members of the Times Herald’s New York Big 30 All-Star team selected afterward, all of them seniors, including Co-Player of the Year, running back/linebacker Jayden Lassiter.
“We’re super proud of those kids, but they’re graduated now, we’re moving on,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “We’re going to use that whole season and the playoff loss as an opportunity to learn, both from what we did well and learn from our mistakes and move forward. These guys have kind of been in the shadow of the class from last year and they’re hungry, they’re excited and they’re ready to play and compete.”
THE PANTHERS improved year-over-year in each of Brooks’ first three seasons, from 3-6 in 2018 to 7-2 in 2019 to 5-1 last spring. That progress coincided with the maturity of last year’s senior class, but with that group gone, it’s up to those who mostly watched from the sideline and competed in practice last year to carry that success forward.
“We had a nice roster number last year and sometimes our practices were super competitive,” Brooks said. “I think that was huge for the kids that are returning this year. They would compete against that senior class. A few kids came back that played as freshmen that took the spring off for certain reasons. They’re back this year, so technically they earned their letter the year before. The kids know there’s going to be a lot of opportunities to play and compete and they’re excited about that.”
The 2021 squad includes three players with starting experience (Brandon Cornelius, Zander Keim, Bryce Findlay) and 18 other returning letterwinners. Brooks said early on he could tell this would be a bigger team.
“We were so fast last year so it’s going to be a change,” Brooks said. “Don’t get me wrong, we have some kids that can move. But I think we have some more size this year, which is nice to see. With our whole offensive line being seniors in the spring, they kind of slimmed down as they got older, whereas we have some bigger, stronger kids now that are going to be seniors and even two sophomores that are going to work to compete.”
IN A preview interview weeks before practice started, Brooks commended two linemen, senior Gunner Schwabenbauer and sophomore Nik Manroe, for already completing their ‘Earn Your Stripe’ program, a points-based system where players are recognized for various offseason workouts. Players can earn points in the weight room, in 7-on-7 for skill players or linemen workouts and/or speed camps. Other avenues to earn points include playing other sports in the winter and spring, home workouts and running and community service.
In the backfield, two sophomores and a junior are likely to take on big roles, but the youngsters already have a grasp of Portville’s offensive playbook.
“They got a lot of practice reps last year. It’s different than game reps, but it’s still reps,” Brooks said. “They seem to have a lot of our offense down already. Kaden Holcomb was a freshman last year, played quite a bit, had a nice average yardage per carry. He knows the system like the back of his hand. Zander was a sophomore last year, started at linebacker on defense and split time on offense with a senior. Luke Petryszak, he’s going to be our quarterback, he’s a sophomore, he took the spring off as a freshman, but he’s a very smart kid. We’ve worked together all summer and he’s ready to roll.”
Holcomb had some impressive moments while backing up Lassiter last season, but should get more of the workload this year as he aims to replace the Panthers’ star tailback.
“Jayden was a heck of a player and he had a senior line his senior year as well,” Brooks said. “As a sophomore Jayden had his struggles and Kaden is going to struggle too because he’s young but he’s going to make a lot of great plays as well. The expectation is for him to work hard and do his best and things will work out just fine.”
IN RECENT years, Brooks said the Portville staff has simplified what it tries to teach in the short window teams get to prepare for the regular season.
“Our first year (in 2018) we wanted to make sure we covered everything. Looking back, it was just too complex,” he said. “So we’re going to simplify and we’re going to make sure that we’re really good at a few things and then we’re going to build off that as the season progresses.”
On Brooks’ coaching staff, Jason Luther returns as defensive coordinator while Andrew Studley coaches offensive and defensive lines, Matt Burlingame defensive backs and wide receivers, Obert Taylor special teams with Dan Wenke serving as tech coordinator and special teams assistant.
Portville will look to develop its young players with non-league games in three of the first four weeks of the season before hoping to compete for the Section 6 Class D league title. Brooks anticipates a tough slate of league opponents led by some small-school powers.
“Most of our league games are near the end of the season, which is nice, we kind of have a few non-leaguers to get ready, he said. “But first of all CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) comes down from a C; I’ve gotten to know Coach (Ty) Harper pretty well, he’s done a great job out there,” Brooks said. They’re going to be tough, they have fantastic numbers, they’ve installed a winning culture over there. They’re coming here, that’s one advantage for us, but we know that they’re going to be good and they’re going to set the standard for the league.
“Randolph is always good and we know they were young last year, they played a lot of freshmen and sophomores to get ready for this year, so we know they’re going to be tough; Franklinville/Ellicottville may have lost Logan (Frank) but they’re still going to be tough. Again, another great program with a winning culture. Catt-LV is going to improve. So it’s going to be a competitive league but we’re looking forward to competing.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Brandon Cornelius, sr., 5-8, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
Zander Keim, jr., 5-11, 165, running back/linebacker
Bryce Findlay, jr., 5-9, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
ALSO LETTERING were:
Chris Stebbins, sr., 5-11, 270, line both ways
Merrick Witherell, sr., 6-0, 280, line both ways
Gunner Schwabenbauer, sr., 6-0, 320, line both ways
Jared George, sr., 5-8 , 170, line both ways
Nathan Carpenter, sr., 5-9, 185, offensive line/linebacker
Ryan Stillman, sr., 5-7, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
Keaton Merchel, sr., 6-1, 170, wide receiver/defensive back
Dakota Mascho, sr., 6-0, 170, running back/linebacker
Caiden Zollinger jr., 5-10, 175, wide receiver/linebacker
Kyran Johnson jr., 5-10, 245, line both ways
Zayne Bartholomew jr., 5-9, 150, wide receiver/linebacker
Gavin Recktenwald jr., 6-1, 180, wide receiver/linebacker
Ben Isaman jr., 6-1, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
Drew Langdon jr., 5-10, 160, quarterback/defensive back
Kaedon Holcomb, soph., 5-7, 155, running back/defensive back
Luke Petryszak, soph., 6-1, 175, quarterback/defensive back
Nik Manroe, soph., 6-2, 190, line both ways
Lucious Young, soph., 6-0, 200, line both ways
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Petryszak, Langdon, Keim
Running Backs: Holcomb, Keim, Mascho, Kyle North (soph., 5-5, 140), Hayden Emley (soph., 5-9, 180)
Ends/Receivers: Cornelius, Stillman, Merchel, Isaman, Findlay, Zollinger, Bartholomew, Recktenwald, Tyler Stives (soph., 5-11, 145), Noah Brown (soph., 5-10, 150), Sam Zeigler (soph., 5-10, 155), Reese Benson (soph., 5-10, 165)
Guards/Tackles: Witherell, Stebbins, Manroe, Young, George, Schwabenbauer, Kevin Estabrook (soph., 5-11, 165), Justin Howard (soph., 6-0, 275), Taylor Blue (soph., 5-8, 160), Logan Zwack (soph., 5-11, 225), Henry “Hank” Chamberlin (fr., 5-9, 225)
Centers: Carpenter, Johnson, Dayton Shaw (soph., 5-9, 185)
Defense
Line: Witherell, Stebbins, Manroe, Young, George, Schwabenbauer, Johnson, Shaw, Estabrook, Howard, Blue, Zwack, Chamberlin, Brenton Gagliardo (sr., 5-11, 250)
Linebackers: Keim, Zollinger, Recktenwald, Mascho, Carpenter, Luke Haberly (jr., 5-8, 160), Bartholomew, Emley, Benson
Defensive Backs: Cornelius, Stillman, Merchel, Holcomb, Findlay, Isaman, Petryszak, North, Langdon, Stives, Brown, Zeigler
Kickers: Merchel, Troy Van Sickle (soph., 6-1, 185)
THE SCHEDULE:
September
3 — Gowanda, 7 p.m.
11 — at Bishop Timon, 7 p.m.
17 — Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 7 p.m.
24 — Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.
October
1 — at Randolph, 7 p.m.
7 — at Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m.
15 — Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m.
22 — at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Cattaraugus-Little Valley.