OLEAN — Gavin Burchanowski (102), Thandon Bensink (110), Jordan Joslyn (126), Jack Bourgeois (152), Bradley Smith (160) and John Watson (172) all recorded pins to key Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Panama to a CCAA Division triumph over Olean/Allegany-Limestone on Wednesday night.
CL/W/P pulled away for a 60-18 triumph.
Blake Kinnaird pinned Robert Head at 132 pounds and Chris Bargy earned a fall at 189 pounds for the Huskies, which also received a forfeit win at 118 pounds.
The Thunderbirds co-op collected four forfeit triumphs in the win.
“We lost to a very well-coached team with all very experienced wrestlers,” Olean coach Clar Anderson said. “I am very pleased with our young wrestlers’ development. As young guys, it can be frustrating for them to lose matches, but I try my best to convey to them the outstanding leaps and bounds they have made so far this season.”
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTYAvoca/Hammondsport 40, Fillmore/Keshequa 30FILLMORE — Orien Davis (102), Nathan Young (126), Peyton Hoad (138) and Trent Lewis (145) all registered pins to lift Avoca/Hammondsport.
Alivia Cartwright earned the lone pin on the mat for Fillmore/Keshequa (2-7), pinning Devin Stamets at 118 pounds in 4:49. F/K earned four more victories via forfeit
“She caught Devin in a headlock and put him on his back and pinned him up in the third period,” F/K coach Mike Witkowski said of Cartwright’s effort. “It was a very nice win on her part.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids out; we’re coming along. We had some nice, competitive matches, it was good all the way around. A/H had a little more experience and I think that showed, but our wrestlers are coming around, so I can’t really be upset.”
CCAA DIVISION IIRandolph 39, Portville 27RANDOLPH — Portville won more of the wrestled matches (5-4), but three forfeit victories gave Randolph the edge it needed.
Mekhi Muhyee (118) and Camden Morrison (160) both won by fall and Riley Horsley (126), Samuel Zeigler (152) and Hayden Emley (189) all won by decision for the Panthers, the latter collecting a 4-0 triumph over Maverick Adams.
Ryan Carpenter pinned Ian Chamberlain in the heavyweight matchup for Randolph. Caden Inkley (145) and David Malone (172) each won by fall for the Cardinals.
Gowanda 54, Franklinville 24FRANKLINVILLE — Shea Smith pinned Alanson Stafford in the first period of the 285-pound match for Franklinville.
Tyler Gibas won with a second-period pin at 215 while Evan Leonard (172) and Levi Jennings (189) both won by forfeit for the Panthers.
AT RANDOLPH Randolph 37, Portville 29
102: Anderson (R) forfeit, 110: Paterson (R) forfeit, 118: Muhyee (P) 4:45 Gumhalter, 126: Horsley (P) 6-2 Green, 132: Nottingham (R) 14-7 Dornan, 138: Clark (R) forfeit, 145: Inkley (R) :33 Young, 152: S. Zeigler (P) 6-1 Frantze, 160: Morrison (P) 1:51 Braley, 172: Malone (R) 1:18 J. Zeigler, 189: Emley (P) 4-0 Adams, 215: H. Chamberlain (P) forfeit, 285: Carpenter (R) :31 I. Chamberlain.
AT OLEAN Chautauqua Lake 60, Olean 18
102: Burchanowski (CL) fall Kelley, 110: Bensink (CL) fall Tidd, 118: Hitlman (O) forfeit, 126: Joslyn (CL) fall Clark, 132: Kinnaird (O) fall Head, 138: Ohlsson (CL) forfeit, 145: Hamilton (CL) forfeit, 152: Bourgeois (CL) fall Herner, 160: Smith (CL) fall O’Dell, 172: Watson (CL) fall Kahm, 189: Bargy (O) fall Szymanoski, 215: Maring (CL) forfeit, 285: Segovia (CL) forfeit.
AT FILLMORE Avoca/Prattsburgh 40, Fillmore/Keshequa 30
102: Davis (AP) 1:10 Cotton, 110: Howe (FK) forfeit, 118: Cartwright (FK) 4:49 Stamets, 126: Young (AP) 2:30 Bush, 132: Vedder (FK) forfeit, 138: Hoad (AP) :21 Beardsley, 145: Lewis (AP) 3:29 Strickland, 152: Bajus (AP) maj. dec. 16-4 Derck, 160: Brady (AP) forfeit, 172*: double forfeit, 189: Hartman (FK) forfeit, 215: Bauer (FK) forfeit, 285: Robbins (AP) def. 1:41 Green.