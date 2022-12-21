OLEAN — Gavin Burchanowski (102), Thandon Bensink (110), Jordan Joslyn (126), Jack Bourgeois (152), Bradley Smith (160) and John Watson (172) all recorded pins to key Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Panama to a CCAA Division triumph over Olean/Allegany-Limestone on Wednesday night.

CL/W/P pulled away for a 60-18 triumph.

