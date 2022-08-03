OLEAN — Andy Frank hadn’t even thought about it until Chris Blocher and Eric McHone pointed it out.
Standing on the first tee before Tuesday evening’s 25th Shootout of Former Champions preceding today’s opening round of the 86th Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament, they had a sobering message for the 2008 winner.
Blocher, the record-holder in both championships (10) and medals (7), and McHone, the 2003 titleist, informed him he was the youngest participant in this year’s Shootout … by 11 years.
Blocher, 46, was the next youngest in the field of six former champs who competed in an altered 5-hole format. All played the first three holes with the field halved by aggregate score and ties broken by chip-off. Four of the field finished at 1-over par with Blocher eliminated in the chip-off and Frank, McHone and 1995 champ Dan Reiley advancing.
Frank edged McHone on the final hole with a par for the win.
It was his first Shootout victory and made him the 14th different champ and there have been no duplicate winners in the last eight years. Blocher, who else?, leads with four titles while the late John Forrest, Dan Stetz and Scott Crist have three apiece.
BEFORE last night, the closest Frank came to a Shootout win was elimination on the second-to-last hole.
“I’ve only played in this six times and I’ve been eligible for 14 years,” said the senior project manager for a marketing firm in Allentown, Pa. “I was going into Drexel in the fall of ‘08 so I won literally a couple of weeks before I went to school.”
He added, “I’ve only played in this once in the last four or five years, but I kind of wanted to play and, on a personal level, Aug. 6 is the anniversary of my father passing away nine years ago. So it’s kind of nice to come home and do a family thing with a little bit of spiritual stuff going on.”
The next closest he came to a second Men’s Amateur win was in 2014.
“I made the semis and lost to Josh Stauffer the year he won,” said Frank, now 35.
A BRADFORD native, he began his post-high school career at Jamestown Community College, then opted for Drexel his last two years.
“I was interested in Bona, but I wanted to move out of the area and I enjoyed (Philadelphia),” said Frank, whose degree is in communications and public relations.
“Still, I loved St. Bonaventure, the basketball team, the golf team, the whole deal.”
Of being the event’s youngest participant, he pointed out, “Chris has won so much, new blood isn’t exactly in the Shootout, but it was a different feeling (for me). Over the years, when I was the young gun, I was cocky, confident and when I was going into Drexel, I was like, ‘I don’t care.’
Indeed, the year he won, “cocky” was the word the Bona players used to describe Frank, whom they saw merely as a talented junior college player.
But then-SBU coach Steve Campbell, who recruited him, warned his players, “This kid’s got some talent.”
Of course, he’s a different Andy Frank these days.
“Now it’s different,” he said. “I’m in my mid-30s and when I play against younger players, and I’m sure I’ll play against younger players in this, I’ll see them and how they react and how they’re kind of fresh, don’t care and kind of take on shots. Whereas I’m kind of in the middle (age) zone now.”
Except, of course, in the Shootout.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)