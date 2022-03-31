ALLEGANY — The Portville baseball team welcomed back seven regulars from a team that went 16-0 before falling to Gowanda in the Section 6 Class C championship game last June.
Among those is West Virginia commit Maxx Yehl.
The Panthers played like a veteran team with some unfinished business to tend to on Thursday night — even in its first game, on the final day of March, on a slick turf field from an afternoon rain.
Yehl struck out eight while tossing the first three innings and posted two hits, including a triple, to key Portville to an impressive 11-3 triumph over another perennial Big 30 power, Wellsville, in the first round of the Allegany-Limestone Tournament.
And though it’s barely been able to practice outside this spring, here’s all you need to know about the Panthers in their season debut: They put up 11 runs on 13 hits, had no errors and scattered just four walks across seven innings.
Michael Cole had a single, double and triple while Luke Petruzzi and Grant Sharp each posted two hits for Portville (1-0). Joe Randolph tripled while Ryan Stillman doubled. After going up 3-0 with one run in each of the first three innings, the Panthers took control with a six-run fourth frame.
“(We had) a couple base-running miscues that we’d like to have back; there’s always something to get better at,” noted PCS coach Mike Matz, whose team will meet host Allegany-Limestone in Saturday’s championship game. “But probably what this team has, maybe even over last year’s team, is we have a little more depth.
“Joe Randolph came off the bench to hit that triple, (Hayden Emley) came in and hit a two-run single. Nathan (Petryszak) was warming up (to relieve Yehl in the fourth inning) and we’ve got this good kid on the bench, why not actually let Nathan get warm?”
He added: “We have some pieces that we can shift in and out and there’s not going to be a drop off.”
Alex Green, Tyler Vogel and Cooper Brockway all had two hits for Wellsville (0-1). The Lions will play Cuba-Rushford in the consolation game.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE TOURNAMENT
Allegany-Limestone 13, Cuba-Rushford 3, 5 inn.
ALLEGANY — Eric Furlong posted two hits, including a double and he and Maddox DeLong both drove in four runs to spark Allegany-Limestone to a convincing season-opening victory.
DeLong notched a three-run double as part of his outing. Andrew Giardini also had two hits and scored four times for the Gators (1-0). A-L took control off the bat, tallying seven runs across the first two innings. Up 8-3 in the fifth inning, it put the game away with a five-run bottom half.
Mason Fisher and Gavin Truman, though issuing nine combined walks, surrendered just two hits while striking out five.
“We did a lot of things right,” said A-L coach Eric Hemphill, whose team will meet Portville in Saturday’s championship game (3:30 p.m.). “We also saw some things we need to improve on. We’re just happy to be out on the field early in the season.”
Austin Pinney and Gavin McCumiskey had the lone two hits for Cuba-Rushford, which will take on Wellsville in the 1 p.m. consolation game.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 6, Canisteo-Greenwood/J-T 4
BOLIVAR — Wyatt Karnuth went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored to lead Bolivar-Richburg to a season-opening win.
Cam MacDonell was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI and Caden Allen had a single and two RBI for the Wolverines. Sawyer Johnson went 1-for-1. B-R led 5-4 after a walk-heavy first two innings and tacked on an insurance run in the fourth.
“It was a typical first game,” said B-R coach Dustin Allen, whose team answered a 4-2 deficit with a three-run second. “Both teams were excited to get going. It took a little while to settle down, (but C-G) is a much-improved team; they’re going to be dangerous this year. I’m very happy with the energy, we got a lot out of every kid on the team tonight. We’ve got things to work on, but I’m also very happy with what I saw at different points.”
Maddux Schwartz was 2-for-4 while Hunter McCaffery went 1-for-2 with an RBI for C-G/J-T.
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
C-G/J-T 220 000 0 — 4 5 2 B-R 230 100 x — 6 8 1 Noah Warriner (2 SO, 3 BB), Colby Cornish (2) (6 SO, 4 BB) and Jared Ainsworth, Warriner (2) Trey Buchholz (1 SO, 5 BB), Caden Allen (2) (1 SO, 2 BB), Landon Danaher (6) (5 SO, 3 BB) and Aydin Sisson
HR: Wyatt Karnuth (B-R)
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Portville 111 602 0 — 11 13 0 Wellsville 000 200 1 — 3 9 2 Maxx Yehl (8 SO, 2 BB), Nathan Petryszak (4) (3 SO, 2 BB) and Ryan Stillman, Drew Langdon (4) Jeremiah Havens (5 SO, 2 BB), Aiden Riley (4) (1 BB) and Alex Green
AT ALLEGANY
R H E