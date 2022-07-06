The seniors at Portville and Bolivar-Richburg, two neighboring schools along Route 417, left the baseball diamond having won about as many games as any player could hope for.
At B-R, the Wolverines won their fourth-straight Section 5 championship (since 2018, with the 2020 season canceled) and finished the season 22-2.
Portville won its first sectional title since 2013 and earned its first trip to the state semifinal since 1998 as part of a 21-2 campaign.
Both teams have won 37 games over the past two seasons.
And on the mound and at the plate, both teams had a 2022 senior at the heart of most of their success this year and last.
Portville’s Division I-bound star Maxx Yehl earned his second-consecutive Big 30 Player of the Year honor, the Bill Husband Memorial Award, while B-R ace Landon Danaher won the OTH’s second Big 30 Pitcher of the Year, established last season as the Matt Threehouse Award.
Nominees for the Player of the Year prize also included Portville junior Michael Cole and Smethport senior Alex Ognen, while Pitcher of the Year nominees included Port Allegany senior Sawyer Prince.
YEHL WAS, flatly, dominant in his last year before jumping to West Virginia University, and especially when the Panthers needed him most.
He went 9-1 on the mound with a 0.93 ERA. He averaged more than two strikeouts per inning, with 106 in 45.1 frames, only allowing 16 walks and limiting opponents to a 0.68 batting average.
“With a fastball that has topped at 94, and consistently sits at 89-90, paired with a wipeout slider, there is no wonder why we have had professional scouts at all of his starts,” coach Mike Matz said. “He’s the best, most complete player I’ve had in my 18 years of coaching. He works incredibly hard, he has the competitive drive, he is the total package.”
And while his powerful left arm earned him a scholarship to play for the Mountaineers, and even attracted pro scouts during the season, he had an almost equally impressive stat line at the plate. Yehl hit .591 with 12 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 12 walks, with 32 RBI and 18 stolen bases. His fielding percentage was near-perfect at .984.
But just as importantly to Yehl, he gave his team a chance to make history, pitching gems in both the Section 6 Class C championship against Gowanda and the Far West Regional against Oakfield-Alabama.
“Just going 110%. Just no regrets at the end of the year,” Yehl said of his mentality entering his final campaign. “I’m happy with what we did. I’m happy with what we accomplished because I knew I gave it my all. So just feeling that way really makes me happy, makes the team happy.”
Portville’s season ended with an 8-1 loss to Chester in the NYS Final Four. But Yehl doesn’t dwell on any ‘what if’ moments from that game.
“We could have won. We could have gone all the way,” he said. “But it’s just baseball though. Just being able to say I went there my senior year with one of the best teams to ever come out of Portville is huge.”
Yehl also won the All-Western New York Small School Player of the Year. His coach, Matz, was the Small School Coach of the Year.
Yehl said each coach he has worked with up through high school played a part in where he is today.
“My coaches, all of them, are awesome,” he said. “Coach Matz, Coach Hollamby, Coach Kloc, Coach Long, even my younger coaches like Mr. Pleakis, just all of them, they left something with me that I can always look back and look at them as a friend. Or someone I can text when I’m bored. Someone that taught me a lot, made me love the game. Every guy that’s coached me coming up, I’ve always had a great relationship. For that, it’s been a really good run.”
A bigger stage awaits Yehl, whether at a high college level or perhaps even the pros. But he found himself savoring each day as the high school year wound down.
“Just being able to wake up every day and go to school and see all my friends,” Yehl said of what he’ll miss the most. “Everyone’s friendly faces there and I’m friends with everyone. It’s easy to walk around Portville with a smile on your face knowing you’ve got everyone to talk to. So honestly just leaving is something I wanted to do at the beginning of the year, I couldn’t wait to get out of here but now the time’s running down, it’s definitely something I’m looking back at wishing I could have changed a couple more things.”
B-R’S SENIOR CLASS, which also included Big 30 All-Star Wyatt Karnuth, continued an ultra-high tradition for the Wolverines under coach Dustin Allen.
For many seniors, this spring marked their third sectional title.
How did they maintain those high standards?
“We’re just never satisfied,” Danaher said. “We’re working hard every day, going to practice every day, hitting every day. Everybody wants the same goal so it goes in our favor. But we don’t take anything for granted and we just keep working every day.”
And this year, Danaher and company knew they had to be leaders.
“There were a couple big seniors on the team and we knew that we had to influence the guys,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids, a lot of pressure, but I think we set up the next couple years well.”
B-R’s seniors also helped lead a winning season on the football field and basketball court. For Danaher, baseball is “100%” his favorite. But he took pride in what his class accomplished throughout the 2021-22 year.
“We didn’t do everything we wanted to,” he acknowledged. “But since we were little kids we knew that we had a talented class and were always looking forward to our senior year. To be just a dominant boys group, and even girls, it’s just awesome to actually live up to our expectations.”
Danaher went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA, striking out 73 batters to 26 walks in 43 innings. He also hit .391 with two doubles, two triples and a home run, while his speed produced 41 stolen bases and 43 runs scored.
Danaher, who is undecided on playing baseball but will attend Florida Atlantic University and may try to walk on, didn’t hesitate on picking his favorite baseball memory, though technically he had more than one.
“I would just say all our titles,” he said. “All three titles (are) definitely the best memory, the biggest accolade that I remember is just winning every year. We never lost a sectional game, and all the kids on my team can say the same thing as of now.”