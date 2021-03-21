FRANKLINVILLE — After sweating out a handful of one-possession victories in this series over the last two years, the Portville boys basketball team picked up this one in much more convincing fashion.
Maxx Yehl had another big outing of 18 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks to spark Portville to a regular season-closing 48-32 win over Franklinville in a non-league rematch on Saturday.
Hunter Griffin collected 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists while Luke Petruzzi notched 10 points, three helpers and six steals for the maroon and white Panthers (8-5), who took a 15-8 first-quarter lead and built it to 10 at halftime before pulling away after the break. Kyle Mathes posted six assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Portville had beaten the blue and gold Panthers by a 46-45 margin earlier in the year and by razor-thin counts of 51-50 (overtime), 42-40 and 45-44 before winning more comfortably this time around.
Blake Frank (3 assists) had a double-double of 13 points and 11 steals while Connor Terwilliger had seven rebounds and three steals for Franklinville (9-5). Logan Frank added five boards while Beau Bielecki added four rebounds and two steals.
BOYS
GFLCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Rochester Rapids 77, New Life Christian 73
SPENCERPORT — Timothy Hutter had another monster outing of 38 points and 15 rebounds, but New Life came up just short for the second time in as many league championship games on the week.
With NLC trailing by a bucket (59-57) entering the fourth, Hutter scored all 16 of his team’s points to give New Life a chance, but it wasn’t quite enough.
“Timothy was unstoppable in the fourth quarter,” NLC coach Jim Hutter said. “With four minutes to go, he hit a long 3-pointer to put us up three and I thought we had them. However, we just couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch.”
Prince Terrison added 14 points for No. 3 New Life (7-13). John Bushen led a quartet of double-digit scorers with 25 points while George Andrew had 22 for No. 1 Rochester.
“The guys played a great game today despite playing for the third day in a row,” added Hutter, whose team was edged by Walsh for the IAC title on Thursday before playing in the four-team GFLCAA division on Friday and Saturday. “Rochester is a tall athletic team (6-foot-7 and 6-foot-5 on their front line) and we played out of our minds to hang with them.”
GIRLS
GFLCAA TOURNAMENT
THIRD-PLACE GAME
New Life Christian 43, Rochester Rapids 21
SPENCERPORT — Brightleen Ngunyi had a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds and Marceline Hutter posted 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals to guide New Life.
Destinee Ayoh (8 points) chipped in seven steals for New Life. Sophia Peers had a team-best six points for Rochester.
NON-LEAGUE
Silver Creek/Forestville 58, Franklinville 26
SILVER CREEK — Abby Rice had a triple-double of 25 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds and her phenomenal statline, which included eight steals and four blocks, propelled Silver Creek/Forestville.
Carly Barrett added 16 points for the Black Knights (8-9).
Franklinville finished the regular season 5-9.
Pine Valley 33, Salamanca 26
SALAMANCA — Lyric Westlund totaled 10 points and eight rebounds and Trista Farnham added 10 rebounds and four steals to key Pine Valley.
The Panthers (7-4) trailed by eight (23-15) through three quarters, but outscored Salamanca 18-3 in the fourth quarter to pull out the come-from-behind win.
Jillian Rea and Makenzie Oakes each had six rebounds while Karina Crouse had four steals and three blocks for the Warriors, which finished the year 0-14.
GIRLS AT SPENCERPORT Rochester Rapids (21)
Peers 3 0-2 6, Lyons 1 0-0 2, Gritsak 0 0-4 0, Astuto 1 2-6 4, Eschner 2 1-2 5, Burk 0 0-2 0, Bixby 1 0-1 2, Bard 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 3-17 21.
New Life Christian (43)
Hutter 5 5-14 15, Ngunyi 8 2-11 18, Hoskins 1 0-0 2, Ayoh 4 0-0 8, Bluntt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-25 43. Rochester 1 12 16 21 NLCS 9 25 39 43
Three-point goals: Rochester 0; NLCS 0. Total fouls: Rochester 19, NLCS 17. Fouled out:
Bluntt (NLCS).
AT SALAMANCA Pine Valley (33)
King 0 3-6 3, West 2 0-0 5, Westlund 3 4-8 10, Cadle 0 1-2 1, Farnham 3 1-8 7, L. Tunstall 2 0-0 4, Vincent 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 10-26 30.
Salamanca (26)
Warrior 1 2-4 5, Hubbard 2 1-4 5, Rea 0 1-2 1, Oakes 1 0-2 2, Maybee 2 2-6 6, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Crouse 2 0-0 5. Totals: 9 6-18 26. Pine Valley 4 9 15 30 Salamanca 5 17 23 26
Three-point goals: Pine Valley 1 (West); Salamanca 2 (Warrior, Crouse). Total fouls: Pine Valley 15, Salamanca 25. Fouled out: Warrior (S), Hubbard (S), Crouse (S)
.
JV:
Pine Valley won.
BOYS AT SPENCERPORT New Life Christian (73)
Hutter 14 5-5 38, Andoh 1 0-0 2, Ampiah-Kwofi 0 2-2 2, Terrison 5 3-8 14, Ofori 3 0-0 9, Hanson-Nortey 3 0-0 8. Totals: 27 10-15 73.
Rochester Rapids (77)
Andrew 9 4-6 22, Bushen 8 5-6 25, Haskins 4 1-3 10, O’Hare 6 3-5 16, Scott-Avery 0 0-2 0, Cole 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 13-22 77. NLCS 20 35 57 73 Rochester 15 42 59 77
Three-point goals: NLCS 9 (Hutter 5, Ofori, Hanson-Nortey 2); Rochester 6 (Bushen 4, O’Hare, Haskins). Total fouls: NLCS 17, Rochester 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Portville (48)
Mathes 1 0-0 2, Griffin 6 1-2 14, Long 1 0-0 2, N. Petryszak 0 0-0 0, Petruzzi 4 0-0 10, Yehl 9 0-0 18, L. Petryszak 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 1-4 48.
Franklinville (32)
Bielecki 2 0-0 4, B. Frank 5 3-3 13, Peters 1 0-0 2, Terwilliger 1 1-2 3, Shenk 3 0-0 6, L. Frank 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 4-5 32. Portville 15 25 40 48 Franklinville 8 15 18 32
Three-point goals: Portville 3 (Griffin, Petruzzi 2); Franklinville 0. Total fouls: Portville 9, Franklinville 13. Fouled out: None.