Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday in Toronto, as Judge ties Roger Maris for the American League record.

 Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images/TNS

TORONTO — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.

