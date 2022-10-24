Yankees swept

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28, center) passes manager Aaron Boone in the dugout after Donaldson struck out for the second out of the bottom of the first inning of Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

 Andrew Mills/TNS

NEW YORK (TNS) — Hours after the Yankees’ season ended in a sweep by the prepotent Astros, stadium workers cleaned things up for the final time, media members said their goodbyes until spring training, and players grappled with the fact that they wouldn’t be putting their jersey on again this year.

The finality of a season’s end comes very abruptly. One day you’re beholden to a game played between two white lines of chalk, the next you realize that the next four months are full of vast emptiness. When that realization hits, it’s natural to wonder what could have been done to stop that feeling, or at least delay it.

