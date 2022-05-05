PORTVILLE — Sisters Jenna and Julia Wyant were Portville’s dynamic duo on the track and in the field Thursday night.
The siblings combined for four individual victories and both ran legs on the winning 400 and 1600 relays to elevate the Panthers over Gowanda 88-18 in CCAA league girls track action.
Jenna Wyant owned the sprints winning the 100 and 400 and Julia Wyant picked up individual wins in the 200 and long jump.
Ava Haynes was also a double-winner helping herself to victories in the 800 and high jump while also running a leg on the winning 3,200 relay for the Panthers.
Portville was nearly perfect winning 15 of the 16 contested events.
Emma Schindler picked up Gowanda’s lone victory in the 100 hurdles.
Bolivar-Richburg 93, Friendship/Scio 25, Cuba-Rushford 10
BOLIVAR — Nadia Baldwin lept past the competition winning the long and triple jumps to aid in Bolivar-Richburg’s dominant pair of victories.
B-R won 10 events highlighted by five different winners. Kori Thomas was double winner for B-R earning victories in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
Lexi Crossley won 100 and 200 to guide Friendship/Scio.
BOYS
Bolivar-Richburg 81, Friendship/Scio 43, Cuba-Rushford 9
BOLIVAR — Ethan Coleman picked up a trio of victories in the 100, 400 and pole vault to launch Bolivar-Richburg to a sizable victory.
B-R won 12 of the 15 contested events. Caden Giardini won the 3200 and ran a crucial leg on the winning 3,200 relay, Lloyd Kinnicutt won the shot put and discus and Jarrod Polk earned victories in the long jump, triple jump and high jump to guide B-R.
Hayden Wesche won the 1,600 and 800 to elevate Friendship/Scio.
Portville 88, Gowanda 39
PORTVILLE — Ben Isaman won the 800 and triple jump and ran legs on the winning 1,600 and 3200 relays to guide Portville to a prevailing victory.
Ryan Loncher owned the hurdles winning 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles and Bryan Randolph was also a double winner in the 200 and high jump for the Panthers.
Portville won 14 of the 16 competed events.
BOYS TRACK
AT BOLIVAR
Bolivar-Richburg 81, Friendship/Scio 43, Cuba-Rushford 9
100: Coleman (B) :11.8; 200: White (F) :24.8; 400: Coleman (B) 56.3; 800: Wesche (F) 2:35.4; 1,600: Wesche (F) 5:37.3; 3,200: Giardini (B) 15:04.5; 400 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Bromley, McDowell, Parker, Kinnicutt) :54.3; 1,600 relay: not held; 3,200 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Giardini, Pforter, McDowell, Walt) 12:45.2; 110 hurdles: Stuck (B) :16.2; 400 hurdles: Stuck (B) 1:10.0; long jump: Polk (B) 19-2 1/2 ; triple jump: Polk (B) 36-7; high jump: Polk 5-2; shot put: Kinnicutt (B) 43-7; discus: Kinnicutt (B) 128-3; pole vault: Coleman (B) 10-6.
AT PORTVILLE
Portville 88, Gowanda 39
100: North (P) :11.5; 200: Randolph (P) :24.7; 400: Szymanski (P) :56.7; 800: Isaman (P) 2:25.3; 1,600: Bolen (G) 5:20.9; 3,200: Fahnestock (P) 14:07.1; 400 relay: Portville (North, Doran, Randolph, Holcomb) :55.4; 1,600 relay: Portville (Randolph, Doran, Isaman, Syzmanski) 3:56.0; 3,200 relay: Portville (Auston, Szymanski, Fahnestock, Isaman) 11:57.6; 110 hurdles: Loncher (P) :17.8; 400 hurdles: Loncher (P) 1:09.4; long jump: Wiemer (P) 17-9 3/4; triple jump: Isaman (P) 35-5; high jump: Randolph (P) 5-4; shot put: Holcomb (P) 30-11; discus: Latimore (G) 73-1; pole vault: not held.
GIRLS TRACK
AT BOLIVAR
Bolivar-Richburg 93, Friendship/Scio 25, Cuba-Rushford 10
100: Crossley (F) :14.0; 200: Crossley (F) :29.3; 400: Tompkin (C) 1:17.4; 800: Giardini (B) 3;02.8; 1,500: Giardini (B) 6:08.8; 3,000: not held; 400 relay: Friendshio/Scio (Crossley, Davenport, Benaffian, Dickens) :58.7; 1,600 relay: Not held; 3,200 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Walt, Giardini, Hackett, Etxebeste) 15:14; 100 hurdles: Thomas (B) 19.0; 400 hurdles: Thomas (B) 1:24.9; long jump: Baldwin (B) 14-9; triple jump: Baldwin (B) 26-10; high jump: Gayton (B) 4-6; shot put: Knight (B) 26-0; discus: Sisson (B) 70-4; pole vault: not held.
AT PORTVILLE
Portville 88, Gowanda 18
100: Je. Wyant (P) :13.0; 200: Ju. Wyant (P) :27.6; 400: Je. Wyant (P) 1:04.5; 800: Haynes (P) 2:42.2; 1,500: Bray (P) 5:43.3; 3,000: Not held; 400 relay: Portville (Daley, Dean, Je. Wyant, Ju. Wyant) :53.5; 1,600 relay: Portville (Daley, Hatch, Je. Wyant, Ju. Wyant) 4:34.5; 3,200 relay: Portville (Haynes, Isaman, Edwards, Bray) 12:33.4; 100 hurdles: Schindler (G) :22.5; 400 hurdles: Maurer (P) 1:27.3; long jump: Ju. Wyant (P) 14-3 1/2; triple jump: Rhinehart (P) 28-3; high jump: Haynes (P) 4-8; shot put: DeGolier (P) 22-2; discus: Pagett (P) 72-7; pole vault: Dean (P) 7-0.