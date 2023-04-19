PORTVILLE — Back in the winter, Jenna and Julia Wyant were standout runners on a loaded Allegany-Limestone indoor girls track and field team, which consisted of athletes from a handful of local programs.
Both finished as state qualifiers, with Jenna taking 29th in New York in the 300 and Julia running on the 1,600 relay team that placed 13th.
In their first action of the outdoor season, both picked up where they left off.
Having traded in their green and black A-L jerseys, for their own school colors, maroon and white, the Wyants fueled five first-place finishes to key Portville to a tri-meet triumph over Cattaraugus-Little Valley (110-18) and West Valley (97-37) on Wednesday.
Jenna won the two sprinting events, taking the 100 in :12.9 and the 200 in :27.6, while Julia led the pack in the 400 (1:07.8). The sisters also ran the last two legs on the winning 400 and 1,600 relays, making for a 4-for-4 outing for Jenna.
Aryanna Hatch captured both hurdles events and also helped the first-place 1,600 relay team and Ava Haynes (800) and Olivia Dean (pole vault) each won an individual event and aided a winning relay for the Panthers.
Olivia Harmony (1,500, 3,000) and Maggie Parish (shot put, discus) were both double-winners for West Valley.
Wellsville 102, Cuba-Rushford 29
Wellsville 99, Bolivar-Richburg 33
Bolivar-Richburg 60, Cuba-Rushford 46
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville used a pair of wins from Kaylee Oswald, victories in all three relays and its depth to sweep its way to a tri-meet win.
Oswald won both throwing events while Brooklyn Dahlgren won the high jump and anchored the winning 400 relay for the Lions.
Bolivar-Richburg boasted a pair of double-winners in Kori Thomas (both hurdles events) and Nadia Baldwin (200, long jump) as the Wolverines edged C-R for a win. Libby Drum won the two distance events, Brynn Lavery took the 100 and Sofia Riquelme captured the 400 for Cuba-Rushford.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 122.5, Salamanca 23.5
SALAMANCA — Anna Slavinski was victorious in all four events in which she competed, winning both hurdles and the pole vault and aiding the top 1,600 relay team to spark Franklinville/Ellicottville.
Tyyetta Herman (800, long jump) and Megan Jackson (400, shot put) were each double-winners for the Titans, who took first in all but one event.
Ryanna Brady captured the 1,500, improving her personal-best time by over 16 seconds, and Michaelynn Lecceardone won the triple jump for Salamanca.
“They have an outstanding team,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said of the Titans. “The combination of both schools has made them a real powerhouse and I see them doing really well this season.”
Jamestown 101, Olean 38
JAMESTOWN — Olean claimed three of six field events, but it wasn’t enough as Jamestown earned the season-opening team victory.
Maddy Burgess was part of three victories for the Red Raiders, taking first in the 100 and 200 individually while aiding the top 400 relay team. Nine others added individual wins for Jamestown, including Ella Propheter, who took the high jump and anchored both the first-place 400 and 1,600 relay teams.
Leah Williams was a double-winner for Olean, capturing the triple jump (30-5.5) and shot put (30-10). Lily Schena won the long jump with a mark of 14 feet, six inches for the Huskies.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 58,
Friendship/Scio 38Genesee Valley/Belfast 60,
Fillmore 45 Friendship/Scio 50, Fillmore 36
HOUGHTON — Sophia Gambino (200, 400) and Sophie Zillgitt (800, high jump) both won two events to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast to an Allegany County tri-meet sweep.
Both also ran on the winning 1,600 relay team, along with Allyson Hazelton, who captured the 400 hurdles individually.
Lexi Crossley won the 100 and triple jump for Friendship/Scio. Ada Sylvester claimed the 1,500 and long jump and she and Rachel Hatch (100 hurdle winner) helped Fillmore to a win in the 400 relay.