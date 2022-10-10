ALLEGANY — West Valley’s Olivia Harmony won the girls’ 5,000-meter run at the Southern Tier Classic cross country invitational on Saturday.
Harmony finished the race in 19:07.1, topping a field of 27 runners.
Allegany-Limestone’s Lilliana Peters took second and Ashlyn Collins took third in 19:08.3 and 19:46.9, respectively. Teammates Lilly Coulter (sixth, 20:48.2) and Elexa Duggan (seventh, 21:03.1) also finished in the top seven. Cuba-Rushford’s Libby Drum was eighth at 21:19.2.
Allegany-Limestone defeated North East 20-35 in the team scoring to take first while five other schools had incomplete teams.
On the boys’ side, Allegany-Limestone’s Alex Redeye was fourth of 33 runners at 16:46.9. West Valley’s Jack Tharnish was sixth (17:11.8).
From Olean, Lucas Peterson-Volz was seventh (17:40.9) and Cavan Boutillette was 11th (18:27.8). Cuba-Rushford’s Dean Frank was 12th (18:35.4) while Allegany-Limestone’s Jonathan Howe was 14th (18:45.9).
Olean was second in team scoring behind North East, 16-47.
VOLLEYBALL NON-LEAGUE Dunkirk 3, Salamanca 2
DUNKIRK — Nine days after pulling out a 3-1 win over Dunkirk, Salamanca’s 2-1 lead dissolved into a heartbreaking 25-18, 22-25, 16-25, 25-20, 16-14 five-set loss.
Lezly McComber registered 18 kills, eight digs and three aces while Karina Crouse compiled 15 kills and four aces for the Warriors. Marlee Maybee handed out 37 assists with eight digs and five aces while Marijah Skye chipped in 12 digs.
The Warriors fell to 3-11 while Dunkirk picked up its first win of the year in moving to 1-12.