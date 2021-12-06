The last time Brent Brown gave a running back this kind of workload, he won the Big 30 Player of the Year in a record-setting season.
So it’s fitting that Xander Hind would win the same award as the running back he emulated: former Randolph star Chris Doubek, the lead tailback on a 2013 state championship team. As a junior this fall, Hind produced the strongest rushing numbers the Cardinals have seen since that season.
In a perfect regular campaign (10-0) and three playoff games, including a Section 6 Class D championship, Hind became the Cardinals’ workhorse, notching 234 carries for 1,837 yards (7.9 per carry) and 24 touchdowns while adding two TD catches and one on a kick return.
Hind has played varsity football since his freshman year, a necessity due to lower numbers in the classes before him. He came into the fall of his junior year eager to take on the load of a primary back.
“We were in the middle of three really small classes, in fact when he was a freshman we had two seniors, so he played varsity when he was a freshman,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “Then last spring we had four seniors, so he split time actually with his brother Isaac and he was pretty good in the springtime as well, but Isaac was pretty good too, so we split time with those two.
“When we started this year, he actually came to me and said, ‘Hey, I’m ready to carry the load,’ and I agreed with him. So that was the route we took. You’ve got to stay healthy doing that and it’s not easy. Doubek was a really tough kid that could handle it and Xanny turned out he could handle it too.”
THE CARDINALS had four players selected to the 2021 Big 30 All-Star team (two each on offense and defenses, three of them juniors), tied for the most along with Pioneer and Ridgway.
With only four seniors this year, Randolph needed leadership from juniors like Hind this fall.
“You need guys like that,” Brown said of Hind’s leadership. “They’re counting on him and he’s willing to carry the load and he’s done a good job. The kids love him, and he gives a lot of credit to our line, he does all the right things.”
Since the first Big 30 Player of the Year was awarded in 1960, Hind is the fourth Randolph player to earn the honor, following Ike Morrison (1997), Doubek (2013) and Bryce Morrison (2014).
As 100, 200 and even 300-yard games started accumulating, Hind set his sights on Doubek’s Western New York single-season rushing record of 2,536 yards.
“He would watch all those films on Hudl and he would watch what Doubek did,” Brown said. “We talked to him, Doubek was an extremely tough kid and he was also a smart kid too. So we would always have that conversation because he wanted to chase that record. That’s not an easy record to get because … in fact when he got that record that year, there were a lot of games where he didn’t play the second half because that team was really good, we were ahead, he didn’t play the second half. As we got into the second half of our season, we kind of got into that as well (this year), and I think (Xander) found out how difficult that record is to break. Now if we would have won and made it and played two more games, he’d be close.”
A two-way starter, Hind also adds to the Cardinals’ defense as a speedy outside linebacker. Even as an established high school star, with his senior season remaining, Brown sees even more improvement ahead for Hind.
“I think every kid when they go from their junior year to their senior year, it seems like it’s a big difference for them,” Brown said. “They’re way more physical, they see more things, and as a running back he’s really pretty good right now. He’s fast and he’s shifty. But I think next year he’ll just have way more confidence and he’ll be even better.”
Hind won the Gary Sage Memorial Big 30 Player of the Year, as voted by the Big 30 All-Star Committee, from a group of three finalists. Also up for consideration were two Pennsylvania senior quarterbacks: Smethport’s Noah Lent and St. Marys’ Christian Coudriet, who each won their District 9 division’s Offensive Player of the Year awards.
— The 2021 Big 30 All-Star offensive unit includes five running backs: Hind, Ridgway senior Camron Marciniak, Port Allegany junior Blaine Moses, Olean senior Jamison Pittman and Salamanca junior Jesse Stahlman.
Three quarterbacks of high-powered offenses made the all-star unit: Coudriet, Lent and Franklinville/Ellicottville senior Lucas Marsh. Wide receivers made up three all-star spots: Port Allegany junior Noah Archer, Bradford senior Dalton Dixon and St. Marys junior Logan Mosier.
Offensive linemen made up five spots on the 2021 all-star team. Randolph junior Ryan Carpenter and Bolivar-Richburg senior Camdyn MacDonell made the squad at tackle, Pioneer senior Alex Coder is on the team at guard while there were two centers selected: St. Marys senior Connor Bullers and B-R senior Lloyd Kinnicutt.