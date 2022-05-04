BOLIVAR — Chalk up another convincing victory for the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team.
Wyatt Karnuth went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs and B-R tallied early and often in downing Cuba-Rushford, 12-2 in six innings, in a misty Allegany County rivalry matchup for its 10th win on Wednesday.
Camdyn MacDonell went 2-for-3, drove in four runs and notched a double while Trey Buchholz had a hit and two RBI for the Wolverines (10-1). Buchholz and Reiss Gaines combined on a three-hitter, in which they allowed just two walks.
B-R scored runs in all six frames, highlighted by a five-run second inning. Of the Wolverines’ 10 wins this spring, seven have come by nine runs or more.
“I’m very pleased with our effort,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Pitching-wise, Trey and Reiss threw strikes and we made some plays behind them, and everybody in our lineup was putting the ball in play today.
“(I’m) pleased with our performance in not the best conditions, but I was happy with what I saw.”
Noah Siegel and Logan Lewis both had hits, with the latter driving in a run for the Rebels (4-6). C-R was hampered by six errors and nine walks.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 15, Genesee Valley/Belfast 8
HOUGHTON — Nolan Krzeminski totaled three hits and Aiden Wagner collected two hits and two RBI to lift Houghton.
Trailing 4-0 early, the Eagles finally scored in the third and then exploded for 10 runs in the fourth to take control. Brent Zubikowski doubled with an RBI and Zach Sisson had a big hit and an RBI in the fourth. Sisson and Zubikowski pitched well, striking out 10 with five walks, to help offset six Fillmore errors.
“We were lucky to load the bases with nobody out,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan said of the fourth. “It was actually the bottom of the order that was able to get on and then the top started banging some hits through and we started to see some runs cross the plate.
“They got off to a quick start, but we were able to come back and put some things together.”
Thai Norasethporn had two hits, including a long double, for GV/Belfast.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 3, Jasper-Troupsburg/Canisteo-Greenwood 0
WELLSVILLE — Tyler Vogel was superb as Wellsville rode another glittering pitching performance to a win.
Vogel tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout, racking up 12 strikeouts while issuing just two walks. That effort overshadowed a strong outing from J-T/G-G’s Noah Warriner, who allowed just five hits while also going all seven frames.
Kavan O’Grady was 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored while Alex Green doubled for the Lions, who generated just enough offense in the middle innings. Vogel and Alex Perkins had the other two hits for Wellsville (7-6).
“Our pitchers have been lights out; it’s fun to watch,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “Our defense has been solid behind them. We need to start stringing some hits together, but the pitching has been rock solid. That’s good to see going into the last part of our schedule.”
SOFTBALL
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 6, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
FILLMORE — Saige Friedl (6 SO, 3 BB) tossed a three-hitter and Fillmore rode a five-run first inning to a narrow triumph.
Skylar Gaddy posted two doubles and two RBI, Torann Wolfer had a hit and drove in a run and Zoe Beardsley and Emily Krzeminski each had bunt singles for the Eagles (7-5). Ashley Burrows fanned five and had no walks over four innings while Hannah Southwick-Powers (3 SO, 2 BB, 2 IP) held strong for GV/Belfast. Harley Proctor, Anna Drozdowski and Abby Sullivan all had singles for the JagDogs (4-7).
After surrendering a run in the first, Fillmore responded with five in the bottom half, all with two outs.
“We got out of a jam in that top of the first with good defense, only giving up one run when it could have been worse,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “From then on both teams played solid defense and the pitchers kept batters off balance.
“Our defense was as good as I’ve seen it and in the last three innings. G-V/Belfast had runners reach third base and we were able to hold them scoreless. Emily had a great game at shortstop and Zoe had a big catch in left field. You need defense like this to win big games.”
CCAA I WEST
Olean 18, Allegany-Limestone 0, 5 innings
ALLEGANY — Kiley Anastasia went 5-for-5 with a double and three RBI and teamed up with Emma Edwards on a two-hitter to power Olean.
JoJo Gibbons was 4-for-5 with a double and five RBI, Edwards was 3-for-5 with two RBI and Ariel Maine (3 RBI) and Anna Bates (2 RBI) each added two hits for the Huskies, who pounded out 20 hits as a team.
Anastasia and Edwards combined to strike out nine while issuing two walks in a five-inning shutout. Olean (7-5) made it a one-sided game from the get-go with a 17-run first inning.
Kourtney Magara and Emma Strade had the two hits for Allegany-Limestone (1-11).
“The girls were aggressive at the plate tonight, swinging at good pitches and driving the ball,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said.