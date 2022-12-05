CAMPBELL — Unlike two days earlier, when it scored 70 points and held control throughout, the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team had to scratch and claw its way through this one.
And still, it ended up with a double-digit deficit victory.
Aydin Sisson collected 18 points and a pair of steals as B-R, after a relatively brief turnaround, topped Campbell-Savona, 52-38, in a non-league matchup on Monday. The Wolverines clung to an 11-6 advantage after the first quarter and managed to extend it after each quarter, to nine, 13 and 16, despite a consistent push from C-S.
“They were just a very tough and physical team,” B-R coach Justin Thomas noted. “They had a pretty early answer for our man-to-man, so we got out of that to keep them outside, and that seemed to work. But there were a lot of turnovers for both teams and we just kind of slowly inched our way.”
Evan Pinney tacked on 11 points while David Baldwin grabbed five rebounds and Reiss Gaines (8 points) chipped in three assists and three steals for the Wolverines (3-0). Ethan Ribble and Lucas Feldman had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers.
“We had a couple of opportunities where we could have put the game away earlier, but credit to Campbell-Savona, they kept themselves in. We had a nice third quarter (13-9) to set the tone and that continued into the fourth, where we put some pressure on them, chipped away and kept the lead.”
NON-LEAGUECuba-Rushford 53, Canisteo-Greenwood 48CUBA — Led by Jack Frank, Cuba-Rushford roared back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit for the victory.
Trailing 37-27 entering the final quarter, the Rebels exploded for 26 points — nearly matching their total over the first three frames — in a 26-11 burst. Frank scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the period. Jacob Smith added 14 points for the Rebels, who after surrendering 22 in the first quarter, held C-G to 8, 7 and 11 over the next three quarters while eventually staging their comeback. The Rebels also got a bit of a boost at the line, where they made 12-of-22 to C-G’s 8-of-12 effort as the former held a positive 13-20 edge in foul disparity.
“We came out a bit flat and Canisteo did an excellent job of making us pay,” interim C-R coach Rob Wight said. I’m proud of the team and their defensive effort in the second half as well as their resiliency.
“Jack did an excellent job at getting to the basket and getting us back into the game on offense. Luke Brooks did an excellent job rebounding the ball for us. I’m incredibly impressed by the guys’ ability to buy in and fight back.”
Thomas Sirianni led all scorers with 21 points for C-G.
Franklinville 44, Chautauqua Lake 41
MAYVILLE — Grant Cornell drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to cap a remarkable comeback victory for Franklinville.
Trailing 32-28 entering the fourth quarter, the Panthers eventually fell behind by nine, 41-32, before rattling off an impressive 12-0 run to win it. Cornell splashed four treys en route to 16 points and six rebounds while Beau Bielecki had 10 points, Bretton Blecha had 11 rebounds and both swiped three steals. Hayden Trietley grabbed a team-best 12 boards as Franklinville (1-2) won its first of the year in dramatic fashion.
“We went to a full-court man-to-man and just got a stop and a bucket, stop and a bucket,” FCS coach Scott Shenk said. “Grant hit (the game-winning 3), and we had a great defensive possession afterward. They didn’t even get a shot up.”
Alex Brown had 12 points on four 3-pointers for Chautauqua Lake.
“It was a great team effort,” Shenk said of his team’s defensive showing after the Thunderbirds made it 41-32. “From 1-11 all my guys, they just really banded together at the end of the game. We stressed coming together, playing as a team, and they trusted each other, they helped each other, they talked and really played well together.”
GIRLSNON-LEAGUECuba-Rushford 53, Hinsdale 18CUBA — Taylor Searle racked up 21 points to key Cuba-Rushford to its first win of the year after an 0-3 start. Nine others reached the scoring column for the Rebels, who took control early and led throughout.
“We’ve been getting off to some slow starts this year so it was nice to get going early in this one,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said.
Jaylee Jimerson and Jenna Sutton each had five points for Hinsdale (0-2).
Franklinville 49, Fillmore 47FRANKLINVILLE — In both teams’ season-opener, Franklinville, behind Megan Jackson, Franklinville got the better of Fillmore.
No other information was provided to the Times Herald.
AT CAMPBELL Bolivar-Richburg (52)
Sisson 7 1-4 18, Barkley 3 2-2 8, Gaines 3 0-0 8, Pforter 0 0-1 0, Baldwin 1 1-2 3, Pinney 4 1-2 11, Margeson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 5-11 52.
Campbell-Savona (38)
Ribble 3 4-4 11, Nichols-Johnson 1 0-0 2, Feldman 4 0-0 10, Kleimann 2 2-2 6, Kibler 2 0-0 6, Crooker 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 7-8 38. Bolivar-Richburg 11 25 38 52 Camp.-Savona 6 16 25 38
Three-point goals: B-R (Sisson 3, Gaines 2, Pinney 2); C-S 5 (Ribble, Feldman 2, Kibler 2). Total fouls: B-R 9, C-S 15. Fouled out:
Ryan (C-S).
JV:
Bolivar-Richburg, 41-25.
AT MAYVILLE Franklinville (44)
Bielecki 5 0-3 10, Blecha 3 1-2 7, Cornell 6 0-0 16, N. Shenk 3 0-0 7, Trietley 1 2-4 4. Totals: 18 3-9 44.
Chautauqua Lake (41)
Testa 1 0-0 3, Brushaber 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 4 0-0 9, Tarr 4 1-2 9, Brown 4 0-2 12, Szumigala 2 0-0 4, Reyda 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 1-4 41. Franklinville 13 19 28 44 Chaut. Lake 9 21 32 41
Three-point goals: FCS 5 (Cornell 4, Shenk); CL 6 (Testa, Jacobson, Brown 4). Total fouls: FCS 8, CL 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Chautauqua Lake won.
AT CUBA Canisteo-Greenwood (48)
Sirianni 7 2-2 21, Davis 1 0-0 3, Reese 1 2-2 4, Chaffee 2 1-4 5, Brumfield 1 0-0 2, Warriner 5 3-4 13. Totals: 17 8-12 48.
Cuba-Rushford (53)
Wight 1 1-3 4, Smith 4 5-6 14, Brooks 4 0-1 8, Frank 6 4-8 17, Bello 2 1-2 5, Ricketts 1 0-0 2, P. Joy 0 1-2 1, C. Joy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 12-22 53. Canisteo-Green. 22 30 37 48 Cuba-Rushford 7 17 27 26
Three-point goals: C-G 6 (Sirianni 5, Davis); C-R 3 (Wight, Smith, Frank). Total fouls: C-G 20, C-R 13. Fouled out:
Reese (C-G).
JV:
Canisteo-Greenwood.
GIRLS AT CUBA Hinsdale (18)
H. Sutton 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 2 1-2 5, J. Sutton 2 0-0 5, Tuttle 2 0-0 4, Buckles 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1-2 18.
Cuba-Rushford (53)
Larabee 1 0-0 3, Tompkins 1 0-0 2, Maples 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 1-2 1, Retz 2 2-2 7, Lavery 2 0-0 4, Demick 1 0-0 2, Searle 9 1-2 21, Darrin 1 0-0 3, Duvall 2 2-4 6. Totals: 21 6-10 53.
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 1 (J. Sutton); C-R 5 (Larabee, Retz, Searle 2, Darrin). Total fouls: Hinsdale 9, C-R 9. Fouled out: H. Sutton (H).