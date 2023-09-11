SALAMANCA — The Salamanca girls soccer team (1-2-1) bagged its first win of the season against Franklinville (0-4) after an onslaught of shots on both goals saw only one find the back of the net.
It was a goalkeeping battle between the Warriors and the Panthers as shots on goal were anything but rare in the match. Salamanca goalkeeper Shea Monahan was able to come out of goal in order to help out on the field. She was replaced by Beya John, who put together 13 saves in the game. Franklinville goalkeeper Taylor Chase made 14 saves but could not keep the clean sheet.
Bella Wolfe was ultimately the difference maker in the game with her late goal, assisted by Madisyn Lafferty, getting Salamanca over the finish line with a tally in the win column, 1-0 in CCAA East play.
“We had some ‘How did we not score?’ moments,” Salamanca coach Kersten Furlong said. “We have to work on finishing our chances but it was a hard fought win and we are focussed on getting better each day. Especially the newer players, this was actually the first game where we had every player eligible and it’s all about getting them more experience.”
GIRLS SOCCERCCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone 1, Jamestown 0JAMESTOWN — The Gators’ undefeated run has stretched to five games following their victory over Jamestown.
With Allegany-Limestone (5-0) and Jamestown in a stalemate going into the second half, up stepped Cait Kellogg. With an assist from Addie Fisher, the leading goalscorer for A-L helped her team put their noses in front. The game ended with her goal being the sole difference.
In goal for the Gators, Chloe Baker had a quiet night with only two saves while Megan Maloney, who was in net for Jamestown, made eight.
“I credit (Kellogg and Fisher), who combined on the goal because they scored from a play on a corner kick that they made up themselves,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “A-plus for creativity.”
Olean 2, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 2 2OTFALCONER — Regular and double overtime were not enough to split the difference between Olean (2-2-1) and Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (2-1-1).
A Golden Cougar goal in the first minute of the game by Andrea Johnson and assisted by Brynn Helms caught the Huskies by surprise. An unassisted response by Leea Kopp for Olean in the first half would be wiped away as Sydney Snow doubled the score for the Cougars. Leea Kopp, leading the way for the Huskies, scored her second of the night to level the affair. Knotted up at two, the game went into overtime where a winner could not be decided after two periods.
Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards had seven saves on the night compared to her counterpart Ellyson Baglia’s five.
“They scored in the first minute and I don’t know what happened,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “But they had us more in the first half, we worked our way in [during] the second half and we dominated overtime. Allie Stayer did an exceptional job moving the ball forward and Emily Gibbons worked well with Leea and should’ve had two or three goals but the other keeper must’ve been reading her mind.”
CCAA EASTEllicottville 1, Portville 0PORTVILLE — Ellicottville (2-1-1) was guided to victory over Portville (2-3-1) by a second half goal courtesy of Audrey Hurlburt.
In goal for Ellicottville was Courtney Marsh who kept her side in the game as well as secured a clean sheet with eight saves in the game. Portville’s Mackenzie Harmon had a quieter night with two saves.
“We outshot them 11-4 but give credit to Ellicottville for capitalizing on their opportunity and playing stout defense,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “This was a playoff-type atmosphere in a regular season game. That needs to motivate us as we go forward. Ellicottville is a quality team and are well coached and disciplined.”
NON-LEAGUECattaraugus-Little Valley 2, Westfield/Brocton 1CATTARAUGUS — The Timberwolves secured their first win of the season against a Westfield/Brocton side that itself was looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat.
The Wolverines (1-2) took a lead into halftime thanks to a goal from Sophia Wolfe, assisted by Lyra Stephenson.
Evelyn Janora was crucial in the game for CLV (1-2) as her two unassisted goals in the second half completed the come from behind victory.
Kierra Knobloch was between the sticks for the Timberwolves and had herself a busy and successful night after facing 10 shots on goal and saving nine of them.
Fillmore 8, Wellsville 0WELLSVILLE — Undefeated Fillmore (5-0) flexed its might in a shutout of Wellsville (2-2-1).
Hope Russell and Grace Russell proved yet again to be a force to be reckoned with as Grace assisted on each of Hope’s four goals in the game, three of which came as a 16-minute hat trick to open the game. Grace also got in on the goals with two for herself, both assisted by Hope. Other goals were scored by Montana Gayford and Ryleigh Goodliff with assists coming from Amelia Rose and Grace Clark respectively.
In goal for Fillmore was Preslee Miller who recorded five saves on the night. Wellsville’s Lydia Kaye had a much busier night making 10 saves in the fixture.
BOYS SOCCERNON-LEAGUEFillmore 4, Wellsville 0FILLMORE — Led by a Henry Sardina hat trick, defending state champion Fillmore (3-0) continued its hot start to the season.
Sardinia was assisted on two of his goals by Eben Schikle, the other coming from Zach Sisson. Also getting in on the goalscoring action was Jack Cool who had his lone goal on the night assisted by Layton Sanesith.
It was a combined effort in goal for the Eagles as Brayden Hennard and Ryan Vedder combined for seven saves in net. Meanwhile Gavin Haggerty recorded 6 saves in goal for Wellsville (1-4).
“Gavin (Haggerty) had a whale of a game with some spectacular saves and actually kept it 0-0 at the half,” Fillmore assistant coach and former longtime head coach Jaime Mullen said. “We kept missing our chances by a hair, but once we got one, the rest came easier. It felt good to have to earn one.”