HAMBURG — Senior games for Western New York baseball and softball players will return this week at WNY Athletics’ Gerry Gentner and Chuck Senn Sr. All-Star Games.
A media company covering high school sports in the greater Buffalo area, WNY Athletics organizes both games, which will feature five baseball and softball players each from Big 30 schools at Frontier High School Tuesday and Wednesday.
The second annual Gerry Gentner All-Star Game, named in honor of the late Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and longtime Williamsville South softball coach, will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. and feature more than 80 high school softball players. Gentner’s daughter, current Williamsville South coach Julie Murphy, will be one of the coaches.
The fourth Chuck Senn Sr. All-Star Game, named in honor of the legendary Cattaraugus and Cattaraugus-Little Valley high school baseball coach of 46 seasons, will be held on Wednesday, at 5 p.m. and features more than 90 high school baseball players.
During both events, WNY Athletics is also holding a basket raffle and silent auction to support 12-year-old Colt Matz of Portville, who has been diagnosed with leukemia for a second time. Winners will be chosen at the end of Wednesday’s game; winners do not need to be present to win.
— The Gentner game rosters include six softball players from Big 30 schools: Ariel Maine (Olean), Olivia Kratts (Olean), Alisha Dickerson (Portville), Sam Steadman (Portville) and Lauren Frascella (West Valley). Teagan Kosinski (Portville) was also selected but is unable to play.
— Wednesday’s Senn game is set to feature five Big 30 baseball players: Thomas Bates (Olean), Ethan Warner (Pioneer), Drew Langdon (Portville), Jaxon Tarr (Salamanca) and Zaron Tucker (Salamanca). Portville’s Michael Cole was selected to the team but is unable to play.
— The finalists for the inaugural Sarow-Weiss Cup, an award to recognize the top high school softball player in WNY, will be announced at Tuesday’s game and Section 6’s two state champion teams, Clarence (Class AA) and Gowanda (Class C) will be honored.
The finalists for the 2023 Colpoys-Barrows Cup, recognizing the top high school baseball player in WNY, will be announced Wednesday and Class B state champion Depew will be honored at the game.