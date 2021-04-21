Just one game in, the Olean High football team was at a crossroads.
The Huskies were already looking at an abbreviated season, a five-week sprint after which only four teams, and not eight, would make the playoffs. Then, they opened that campaign in troubling fashion, suffering a 30-0 league home loss to WNY Maritime Charter/Health Sciences.
In the aftermath of that chilly Saturday setback, Olean could have decided then and there that the season was a lost cause, that its schedule was too difficult – the margin for error too low – to have any realistic shot at the postseason.
But it drew no such conclusion. Instead, it did exactly what coach Phil Vecchio hoped it would when this once uncertain season actually began to materialize in late March: It’s seized its opportunity.
Olean rallied with a late touchdown to beat Dunkirk, 14-8. It built a 28-14 halftime lead before hanging on to down Depew, 28-23. Both came on the road in what ultimately were “must win” situations.
UNDER extraordinarily difficult circumstances, an impressive number of New York-based Big 30 teams have, so far, managed a successful spring.
Portville and Pioneer, both 3-0, are rolling. Franklinville/Ellicottville (2-1), after a season-opening loss to Akron, is back on track. Salamanca (2-1) has seemingly taken the next step under second-year coach Chad Bartoszek, with its only loss a 7-0 decision to F/E. Over in Section 5, Bolivar-Richburg, after an 0-2 start, inched closer to a playoff spot with its third-straight win on Tuesday, a 40-0 shellacking of Batavia-Notre Dame.
The Huskies, too, following their own inauspicious intro, have made something of their season. And they’ve done so, primarily, with defense.
Vecchio’s team surrendered just 229 yards and came away with turnovers in the win over Dunkirk. And though it gave up 23 points against Depew, it tightened up when it needed to most, twice stopping the Wildcats with a six-point lead in the fourth quarter.
YES, Olean has had some big plays offensively, mostly at the hands of junior quarterback Railey Silvis and senior receiver Jason Brooks. But the Huskies’ identity is their defense … and that dates back even to the Maritime Charter game.
“Our defense, I mean in my mind, gave up just two touchdowns (in that game),” Vecchio maintained. “We had a bad punt that they returned to the 1-yard line and then we had a bad punt snap where they took it over at the 12. So they had two touchdowns that went about 15 yards total.”
Of their overarching effort, he added: “They’ve really played outstanding. Coach Les DeGolier has actually taken over the defense this year, and he’s done a fantastic job with those guys.”
Though the Huskies have been strong defensively in the past, the key difference this year is that they’ve had more contributors to the cause. Indeed, last Friday against Depew, six players had at least three tackles, including a game-high 8.5 from senior linebacker Aiden Nenno.
“Somebody made a comment to me the other day, and they were absolutely right,” Vecchio went on. “(They were) talking about how we always had Fratz (Nick Fratercangelo) and Nenno; I mean, our linebackers have been good, but a lot of the times last year, it was just one or two guys making tackles. Where, this year, we really seem to be gang tackling and getting a lot of jerseys to the ball, which is always a good thing for any defense.”
WITH ITS two road wins, Olean has given itself a real chance at its fourth playoff appearance in five years under Vecchio.
Standing in the way is Friday’s home opponent, Albion, against whom the Huskies are 0-4 under their current coach and which ousted Olean in last year’s Section 6 Class B semifinals, 21-14.
After Week 1, OHS could merely have gone through the motions, sauntered through the rest of such a rushed season. Instead, it’s given itself something tangible to play for down the stretch.
“They’ve done a really good job of refocusing,” Vecchio said, “especially after that first week. When you get it handed to you like you did, it can usually go one of two ways, and to their credit, they’ve really bared down. We were up against it at Dunkirk and we scored late and then we were able to hold on late against Depew.”
Of the playoff picture, he added: “We told the guys (Tuesday), this is the last league game and it’s pretty much cut and dry. If we win, we’re in the playoffs (by clinching a top two spot in the B-2 standings). If we lose, we’re probably gonna be out of the playoffs. The opponent is Albion; they beat us twice last year, once in the game to go to (Highmark Stadium), so we have a lot to play for, and a team that’s kind of been a thorn in our side is the one we have.
“But (our guys) know that and hopefully we can put together a good performance on Friday night for the home crowd.”