The Portville girls basketball team has rid itself of the metaphorical monkey on its back.
A year ago, the Panthers, following a couple of strong seasons that fell short, claimed the Section 6 Class C1 championship, beating league foe Falconer in the title contest, 44-33.
The win gave Portville its initial crown in 13 years under coach Inga Welty, who was able to share the moment with star player twin daughters Mallory and Mia, and the first for the program since 2006. Additionally, it eliminated what would have, again, been the biggest storyline in Cattaraugus County entering the 2022-23 season.
Yes, the Panthers have officially broken through.
But that doesn’t mean the current campaign is bereft of interesting plot points. Quite the contrary, in fact.
PORTVILLE, once more, finds itself at center stage within the county. Yes, the Panthers suffered as significant a graduation hit as any in the area, losing reigning Big 30 Player of the Year Mallory Welty, who controlled everything from the point guard position, a second Big 30 all-star in sister Mia, among others. But they returned another Big 30 all-star and one of the area’s top post players in Lilly Bentley (13 points, 9 rebounds), another starter in veteran guard Teagan Kosinski and two starter-types, Ava Haynes and Jackie Scanlon, who played key roles on last year’s title team.
The elder Welty would probably be the first to tell you that, unlike last year when her team was one of the favorites, this could be categorized as more of a transitional year for her Panthers. But if a 3-0 start, which includes victories by 31 and 22 points and another over Class A Pioneer, plus the addition of some key reinforcements, including Matti Foster and Avery DeFazio, is any indication, Portville might well find itself in the mix again this winter.
“We have a solid nucleus (back),” said Welty, now 181-86 through 13 years after last year’s standout 20-4 season. “Our JV program has been very successful the past few years and the girls who have been brought up (have already begun to make) contributions from the start.
“Summer league went well, our team chemistry both on and off the court is exceptional, and we are excited to see what this group is capable of. As usual, I see their work ethic, positive attitudes and unselfishness as being our strengths and characteristics that will help the girls to achieve team success.”
PORTVILLE, however, which figures to at least challenge for another league title before attempting another postseason push, isn’t the only local team with high hopes. At both Salamanca and Ellicottville, expectations are probably the highest they’ve been in years.
And that’s due primarily to the fact that each welcomes back their own “Big 3.”
The Warriors returned 5-foot-10 forward Lezly McComber (10 points, 9 rebounds), a CCAA East II First Team all-star who actually came off the bench a year ago, and all-league honorable mentions Karina Mireles-Crouse (8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals) and Bella Wolfe (6 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) from a squad that produced Salamanca’s first winning season (11-10, 9-3 league) since it went 17-5 and reached the C-1 title game in 2015.
ASIDE FROM 2019-20, when they won nine games and made a surprise trip to the sectional semifinals, the Warriors had experienced mostly lean seasons in that time before turning a corner last winter. And now, they seem to have the pieces in place for a legitimate playoff run.
Salamanca also welcomed back a third starter in senior guard Mackenzie Oakes. Additionally, it has a hungry new coach in Joe Hinman, a 2014 Salamanca alum who spent last year as girls assistant under former coach Bryelle Wallin (the reigning East II Coach of the Year) and the last eight as an aide with the boys program, including the previous six under successful boys coach Adam Bennett.
For the Warriors, this year brings an additional task of making the jump from CCAA East II to East I, where it will now play the likes of Portville, Falconer and Gowanda on a daily basis. But Hinman’s group welcomes that challenge, and has gotten off to a promising start, sitting 2-1 with double-digit wins over Dunkirk and Cattaraugus-Little Valley and a close loss to Chautauqua Lake.
“We return with a predominantly junior-led roster, and we’ve since moved to a competitive league in CCAA East I,” said Hinman, who himself noted that the Warriors “our led by our very own “Big 3.”
Of that group, he added, “McComber, who provided a spark on both sides of the ball last year, is looking to expand her role in the starting lineup this year. Mireles-Crouse has assumed a new major role in ball-handling duties, and the team will again rely on Bella Wolfe’s inside presence to dominate the paint area at both ends.
“The remaining roster consists of role players who will be vital to the team’s success. With seven juniors, three seniors and a lone freshman, the girls look to build on their winning season from last year and make a stronger push in the playoffs.”
AT ELLICOTTVILLE it’s much the same.
The Eagles graduated leading scorer and Co-East II Player of the Year Emilee Ruiz, but returned three of their top players from a team that finished 13-7, won the league with an 11-1 record and earned a bye to the Section 6 Class D semifinals, where they were upset by Pine Valley: second-leading scorer Dalayla Alexander and leading rebounders Allison Rowland and Ryah Quinn.
With three starters and 11 total letterwinners back, Ellicottville figures to have designs on another league championship (it’s currently 2-3 with a double-digit win over Cuba-Rushford and an early split with Gowanda). One of its biggest challenges might come from Franklinville, which is back on the rise in the post-Dani Haskell era, having welcomed back two First Team East II all-stars in Megan Jackson and Sofia Bentley from a team that went 13-8 in 2021-22. Beyond that, the Eagles are looking to win their first playoff game since 2015-16 in the heart of the Marissa Hamilton era.
Elsewhere, Olean continues to trend back in the right direction under fifth-year coach Chelsea Bowker. A year ago, after an up-and-down regular season, the Huskies beat Maryvale and sprung the upset of City Honors to reach the Section 6 Class B1 semifinals, where they hung with Depew before falling, 56-44.
And though Olean, too, lost a couple of key pieces to graduation — most notably Anayah Parks-Barker and JoJo Gibbons — it also has back a good core, highlighted by Third Team Big 30 all-star Leah Williams, Jez Fayson and Olivia Kratts. Williams has already begun to establish herself as one of the top players in the area this year, posting 36 points and 22 rebounds against Wellsville and 20 points and 19 boards versus Holland while keying the Huskies to a 2-0 start.
And Portville? Even without the Welty twins, the expectation is to continue winning.
“Once again, there was a small shift in our league (with the addition of Salamanca and the exit of Maple Grove),” Welty said, “but our hope is that we will battle for the league title. Frewsburg wil return three starters (from a team that finished second last year) and Falconer is athletic and will be a tough matchup. No matter the opponent, the expectation is that the Panthers will go out and strive to do our best and compete each and every night.”
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 girls basketball teams in Cattaraugus County:
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONECoach:
Andrea Darrow (1st year, 0-0)
League:
CCAA West I
2021-22 record/postseason:
5-14; Newfane (L, 57-47, Sec. 6 Class B2 first round)
Roster:
Madison Callen (5-8, sr., G/F), Francesca Klice (5-3, sr., F), Elizabeth Stayer (5-2, sr., F), Amelia Herzog (5-6, jr., G), Katherine Crawford (5-2, jr., G), Addison Fisher (5-5, so., F), Taylor Foster (5-4, so., F), Elizabeth Giardini (5-4, so., G), Serena Frederick (5-5, fr., G/F), Madison Kahm (5-8, fr., F), Mya Hayes (5-10, 8th, C)
From the coach:
“We are a young team this year. We are eager to get out and compete and continually grow throughout the season.”
ARCHBISHOP WALSHCoach:
Matthew Kichman
League:
Independent Athletic Conference
2021-22 record/postseason:
1-17; New Life Christian (L, 56-14, IAC semifinals)
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEYCoach:
Matt Minnekine (5th year, girls, 25-45)
League:
CCAA East 2
2021-22 record/postseason:
6-12; (none)
Roster:
Onalee Osgood (5-10, sr., F, 5-7 pts., 6 rebs.), Madison Spink (5-2, sr., G, 4 stls.), Madison West (5-3, jr., G), Morgan Rosario (5-2, jr., G), Kadie Benzel (5-5, so., G), Emma Gassman (5-9, so., F), Gabby Liskow, 5-7, jr., F), Zoe Whitmore (5-3, so., G), Bernie Butcher (5-5, so., F), Rebekah Butcher (5-4, fr., G), Joclyn Ly (5-8, so., F), Emma West (5-2, 8th, G)
From the coach:
“This is a very raw team, (our) only real experience (comes from) the two returning starters (Osgood and Spink). We graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, including league Co-MVP Alex Minnekine, who averaged 14 points. We will have our growing pains, but we will rely on sound post presence from Osgood and leadership from Spink. This young group of girls has some good potential going forward.”
ELLICOTTVILLECoach:
Tracy Rozler (2nd year, 13-7)
League:
CCAA East II
2021-22 record/postseason:
13-7; Pine Valley (L, 42-38, Sec. 6 Class D semifinals)
Roster:
Allison Rowland (5-6, sr., G/F, 5.7 pts., 9.0 rebs., 5.4 stls.), Ryah Quinn (5-7, sr., C, 4.9 pts., 8.4 rebs.), Dalayla Alexander (5-3, jr., G, 12.8 pts, 4.8 rebs., 5.7 stls.), Audrey Hurlburt (jr., G), Addison John (so., G), Keelin Finn (jr., G/F), Madison Potter (jr., F), Gwen Dechane (jr., F), Ande Northrup (fr., G), Natalee Leiper (so., G/F), Courtney Marsh (so., F),
From the coach:
“We have three returning starters in Allison, Ryah and Dalayla — Allison and Ryah as our top rebounders and Dalayla as our leader in points and steals. We’re fairly young with just two seniors and five juniors. We have a good team; we’re not big, but we’re quick. We have to use that to our advantage. I expect great things from this group of girls.”
FRANKLINVILLECoach:
Samantha Kuhn (3rd year, 18-18)
League:
CCAA East II
2021-22 record/postseason:
13-8; Pine Valley (L, 45-43, Sec. 6 Class D quarterfinals)
Roster:
Luciana Marchese (jr., F), Megan Jackson (sr., G/F), Abbigale Chase (so., G), Sofia Bentley (jr., G), Nadia Bowers (so., G), Taylor Chase (8th), Sarah Courtney (sr., G), Olivia Frank (jr., G), Mackenzie Chase (fr., F)
NEW LIFE CHRISTIANCoach:
Sarah Hutter (21st year, 225-137)
League:
Independent Athletic Conference Greater Finger Christian Lakes Athletic Association
2021-22 record/postseason:
15-6; Rochester Rapids (W, 37-18, GFLCAA semifinals); Syracuse Eagles (L, 56-36, GFLCAA championship); Archbishop Walsh (W, 56-14, IAC semifinals); Park School (W, 33-23, IAC championship)
Roster:
Marceline Hutter (5-4, 8th, G, 15.5 pts.), Brightlee Ngunyi (5-6, sr., F, 14.4 pts.), Avalyn Rodes (jr., F), Ariyanah Bluntt (so., G), Lilliana Chase (8th, F), Danielle Quampah (8th, F), Sydney Bratta (sr., G), Kadence Haines (sr., G), Shinaida Abinkeng (so., G), Keziah Ntiamoah (so., F), Valentine Strang (fr., F)
From the coach:
“We return most of our IAC championship team, led by leading scorers Marceline Hutter and Brightleen Ngunyi. If the girls work hard, the ingredients are there for a special season.”
OLEAN HIGHCoach:
Chelsea Bowker (5th year, 42-38)
League:
CCAA West I
2021-22 record/postseason:
10-11; Maryvale (W, 52-24, Sec. 6, Class B1 first round); City Honors (W, 48-31, Sec. 6 Class B1 semifinals); Depew (56-44, Sec. 6 Class B1 semis)
Roster:
Ava Finch (fr.), Ava Smith (jr.), Sophia Burt (sr.), Jezerae Fayson (sr.), Olivia Kratts (sr.,), Anna Bates (fr.), Leah Williams (sr.), Mackenzie Malloy (sr.), Lexi Benjamin (jr.), Annalisse Eaton (so.)
PIONEERCoach:
Patrick Souder (7th year, 40-80)
League:
ECIC Division III
2021-22 record/postseason:
10-8; West Seneca East (L, 49-44, Sec. 6 Class A2 quarterfinals)
PORTVILLECoach:
Inga Welty (14th year, 181-86)
League:
CCAA East I
2021-22 record/postseason:
20-4; Gowanda (W, 58-31, Sec. 6, Class C1 quarterfinals); Silver Creek (W, 53-45, Sec. 6 Class C1 semifinals), Falconer (W, 44-33, Sec. 6 Class C1 championship), Frewsburg (L, 59-35, Sec. 6 Class C crossover)
Roster:
Teagan Kosinski (5-2, sr., G, 3.3 pts., 2.0 asts., 1.0 stls., 2.2 rebs.), Alisha Dickerson (5-8, sr., F), Lilly Bentley (6-0, sr., C/F, 13.4 pts., 1.3 stls., 9.3 rebs.), Jackie Scanlon (5-6, jr., G, 5.0 pts., 1.5 asts., 1.3 stls., 3.1 rebs.), Ava Haynes (5-9, jr., G/F, 4.0 pts., 1.0 asts., 1.0 stls., 5.6 rebs.), Matti Foster (5-2, jr., G), Oliva Artlip (5-2, jr., G), Avery DeFazio (5-2, jr., G), Emma Elliott (5-5, jr., G), Meghan Lyle (5-7, jr., G/F)
From the coach:
(see above)
SALAMANCACoach:
Joe Hinman (1st year, 0-0)
League:
CCAA East I
2021-22 record/postseason:
11-10; Falconer (L, 57-37, Sec. 6 Class C1 quarterfinals)
Roster:
Alleyana Abrams (5-10, jr., F), Mackenzie Crouse (5-11, fr., F, 4.6 rebs., 1.1 blks.), Mariah Downey (5-5, sr., G), Aubrey Hogan (5-4, sr., G), Keianna John (5-7, jr., G), Lezly McComber (5-10, jr., F, 10.3 pts., 8.7 rebs., 2.1 stls., 1.3 blks.), Karina Mireles-Crouse (5-10, jr., G, 7.7 pts., 4.6 rebs., 2.3 stls.), Shea Monahan (5-7, jr., G), Mackenzie Oakes (5-2, sr., G, 4.0 pts., 2.7 asts.), Marijah Skye (5-5, jr., G), Bella Wolfe (5-10, jr., F, 5.8 pts., 8.2 rebs., 2.5 blks.)
From the coach: (see above)