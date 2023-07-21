Last summer, in their first year as a participant, some Frewsburg girls soccer players stole the show and helped guide New York to victory in the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase Girls’ Gold game.
Alexandra Hultberg scored twice and Bears teammate Ashlyn Samuelson added one goal while Fillmore star Hope Russell had two goals of her own in a 5-2 win over Pennsylvania at Bradford High.
All three of those players are back on the 2023 team and looking to lead New York to a repeat after its first win since the initial girls’ game in 2018. The girls’ gold game is set for a 7:30 p.m. Sunday start at Allegany-Limestone’s turf facility, capping an all-day schedule that starts at noon with the boys’ silver, followed by the girls’ silver (2:30 p.m.) and boys’ gold (5 p.m.).
Frewsburg coach Scott Stone was an assistant for last year’s game; now he takes on the head coaching job for the New York girls’ gold squad. Stone’s assistants include Dale MacArthur (Allegany-Limestone), John Fitzpatrick (Hinsdale), Mark Emery (Bolivar-Richburg) and Frewsburg assistants Chad Chitester and Ryan Deppas.
Frewsburg has a team-high five players on this year’s N.Y. gold roster.
Big 30 schools with multiple players include Fillmore (Hope Russell, Grace Miller, Preslee Miller, Malory DeRock) and Allegany-Limestone (Chloe Baker, Addison Fisher, Abby Peck, Olivia Paterniti) with four each and Ellicottville (Audrey Hurlburt, Brooke Butler) with two. Olean (Lily Schena), Genesee Valley (Adison Grusendorf), Hinsdale (Fransisca Childs) and Belfast (Hannah Southwick-Powers) all have one player in the gold game for N.Y. The roster also includes players from Falconer, Frewsburg and Jamestown.
Stone called it a “no-brainer” to accept co-founder Kris Linderman’s invitation to serve as head coach this time around.
“We had a couple Frewsburg girls make the team last year and have a really big impact on the team,” Stone said. “Alex won MVP and Ashlyn also scored a goal and they’re both playing the game this year along with some other players. So we were just excited as a school to be a part of it and glad that they finally reached out and let us be a part of the game. But I loved being a part of the game because of all the girls from the other schools too. It’s nice to get to coach all the girls that you play against over the years and be on the same side as Team New York.”
Frewsburg’s first Corporate Cup experience left him impressed with the job that founders Linderman and Dave Talbot have done.
“We really appreciate Kris and Dave and all the effort and time and resources that they put into this game,” he said. “It’s greatly appreciated. They do it for the kids and they do a great job showcasing the kids, from media day to social media to obviously the most important part, the game. They put a ton of work into it, they get a lot of people there to watch these kids, and us coaches and players are very appreciative of it and I’m sure the parents are too.”
Stone said he appreciated that the Corporate Cup founders added the “silver” games last year as there were too many talented players trying out to pick for just one team.
“There’s a lot of girls that come and try out from a lot of different schools and we have a lot of good coaches that are part of this thing,” he said. We had four different tryouts where the girls all came in and played it out and the competition was super-high. There’s a lot of girls that want to make the team and I’m glad that there’s two teams this year because narrowing it down to just one team was impossible. We’re super excited for both the silver and the gold games.”
Kane coach Brittany Sprankle will lead the Pennsylvania girls’ gold team. Sprankle, a Corporate Cup assistant last year, is joined by assistants Jeremy Bickling (Warren), Michaela Cashmer (Elk County Catholic) and Evan Schmidt (Bradford).
“Kris asked me last summer if I would want to be the head coach for the PA team this year,” Sprankle said. “I was really excited for the opportunity.
“I personally think this is an amazing opportunity for high school players. Corporate Cup wasn’t a thing when I was in high school, but I wish it was,” she added. “There are so many benefits to the game, such as improving their skills, working with players from other teams and making new friendships and connections with other players and coaches. I think this is a wonderful way to open doors for players from smaller areas.”
The Pennsylvania team has players from Kane, Curwensville, St. Marys, ECC, Brockway, Bradford, Warren, DuBois and Port Allegany.
Warren has a team-high four players (Lilly Stanley, Eliza Brook, Leyna Irwin and Meea Irwin).
From the Big 30, Bradford has three gold players (Bella Prince, Jaydon Hogue, Kierstin Taylor) and Port Allegany has two (Kailey Bartlett, Brielle Budd).
“This year’s team has a good number of solid players in each position,” Sprankle said. “The girls have done a great job at practices with finding open space and moving the ball around quickly and accurately. We have a strong defense and a strong offense.”
While this is a showcase event, with players looking to display their talents among the best in the area, both coaches made it clear: they’re playing to win on Sunday.
“The girls need to approach this game with a clear and confident mindset,” Sprankle said. “If they work together and use their skills wisely, they will be able to take home the trophy for this game. My message for them is ‘play as a team, stay confident and stay positive.’”
This year marks the sixth girls Corporate Cup and seventh for the boys. A win from New York would even the series at 3-3, while Pennsylvania is looking to take a 4-2 lead.
“Every girl on this team has put in a lot of work over the years to get to this point,” Stone said. “They’ve pretty much all dedicated their lives to soccer, so it’s a big game. We know there’s going to be a lot of people in the crowd and our kind of message is we’re not playing for our schools, we’re playing for Team New York. That’s the kind of mindset we’re taking in.”