ORCHARD PARK — "Frazzled" is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre'Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days.

Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo's season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social