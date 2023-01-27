Wimpy

Lynford “Wimpy” Swetland

The next Big 30 Football All-Star selection meeting is likely to be a bit quieter.

The All-Star Committee, tasked with watching games around the Times Herald’s coverage area each fall, lost one of its longest-serving members on Friday. Portville’s Lynford Swetland — known as Wimpy to all of us on the committee — died at age 88.

