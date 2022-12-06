OLEAN — Olean senior Leah Williams started the 2022-23 girls basketball season on the right foot Tuesday night, pouring in 36 points with 22 rebounds in a win.
Williams had three-quarters of her team’s points in a 48-43 non-league win over Wellsville. She made 12 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and went 10-for-13 at the free-throw line.
“She’s a good player and if she kepes a level head she plays well,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said of the returning Big 30 All-Star. “She knows how to find the rim.”
Also for Olean (1-0), Jezerae Fayson and Ava Smith had six rebounds each.
“We lost two of our leading scorers last year, so it was nice to see a couple other girls score and to be able to keep a team under 50,” Bowker added.
Natalie Adams scored 12 points for Wellsville (0-2).
NON-LEAGUEMount Morris 42, Scio/Friendship 35MOUNT MORRIS — Maria Caceres Pou helped Mount Morris hold off Scio/Friendship, scoring 24 of her team’s 42 points.
Kadence Donohue led Scio/Friendship with 12 points and Nevaeh Ross had 10 points.
Bolivar-Richburg 59, Houghton 41BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg survived a 30-point game from Houghton’s Jess Prentice.
Malayna Ayers paced the Wolverines (2-1) with 25 points while Nadia Baldwin had 13 points. Leading 27-26 at halftime, B-R pulled away by outscoring Houghton 15-3 in the third quarter.
Houghton fell to 0-1.
Falconer 40, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 4
CATTARAUGUS — Dani Krenzer scored 12 points to lead Falconer (2-1).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 1-2.
Ellicottville 37, Gowanda 26ELLICOTTVILLE — Natalee Leiper sparked a second consecutive victory for Ellicottville (2-2), scoring 17 points.
Dalayla Alexander and Allison Rowland had five rebounds each for the Eagles, Dalayla Alexander had 5 steals and Ryah Quinn chipped in with four steals and four rebounds.
For Gowanda (2-1), Aurora Stevens had 11 points.
AT MOUNT MORRIS Scio/Friendship (36)
Bolzan 2 0-0 4, Donohue 5 1-4 12, Ross 1 0-0 2, Crossley 1 0-0 2, Ross 3 2-3 10, Grover 1 2-3 4, Dickens 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-10 36.
Mount Morris (42)
Green 3 3-6 9, Stroud 2 0-0 4, Valentin 1 1-2 3, Caceres Pou 8 3-4 24, Young 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-2 0. Totals: 15 7-14 42. S/F 8 18 29 36 MM 7 19 27 42
Three-point goals: S/F 3 (Ross 2, Donohue); MM 5 (Careres Pou 5). Total fouls: S/F 18, MM 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Houghton (41)
Prentice 12 5-6 3, Adenuga 3 3-6 9, Mayo 1 0-0 2, Reitnour 0 0-0 0, Winkers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-12 41.
Bolivar-Richburg (59)
Baldwin 6 0-0 13, Sisson 1 0-0 3, Giardini 1 0-0 2, Crowley 3 0-0 6, Whiting 2 0-0 4, Ayers 11 0-0 25, Steiner 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 0-0 59. Houghton 14 26 29 41 B-R 22 27 42 59
Three-point goals: Houghton 1 (Prentice); B-R 5 (Ayers 3, Baldwin, Sisson). Total fouls: Houghton 9, B-R 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Wellsville (43)
Stuck 5 2-4 12, Adams 3 0-0 6, 13 Sebastian 0 1-2 1, E. Robbins 1 3-6 6, Reitz 4 0-0 9, Palmatier 1 3-4 5, Dunbar 1 2-5 4. Totals: 15 10-21 43.
Olean (48)
Smith 1 0-0 2, Fayson 2 0-2 4, Kratts 3 0-0 6, Williams 12 10-13 36, Burt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-15 48. Wellsville 6 16 30 43 Olean 7 17 32 48
Three-point goals: Wellsville 2 (Robbins, Reitz); Olean 2 (Williams 2). Total fouls: Wellsville 14, Olean 19. Fouled out:
Stuck (W).
JV:
Wellsville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Falconer (40)
Lynn 3 2-2 8, A. Krenzer 3 1-2 7, D. Krenzer 5 2-4 12, E. Zaranek 1 0-0 2, M. Zaranek 1 0-0 2, Harper 1 0-0 2, Holmberg 1 0-0 2, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Neal 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 7-8 40.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4)
Rosario 1 0-0 2, Osgood 1 0-2 2, Spink 0 0-0 0, Benzel 0 0-0 0, Gassman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 0-2 4. Falconer 2 10 26 40 CLV 2 4 4 4
Three-point goals: Fal 1 (Neal); CLV 0. Total fouls: Fal 7, CLV 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Gowanda (26)
G. Stevens 3 0-0 7, Scanlan 4 0-1 8, A, Stevens 4 2-2 11, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Luther 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-3 26.
Ellicottville (37)
Alexander 1 0-0 2, John 1 0-0 3, Quinn 0 0-2 0, Rowland 2 2-6 7, Dechane 1 0-0 2, Northrup 2 0-0 5, Leiper 6 5-8 17, Marsh 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 8-18 37. Gowanda 7 15 20 26 Ellicotttville 11 18 25 37
Three-point goals: Gowanda 2 (G. Stevens, A. Stevens); E’ville 3 (John, Rowland, Northrup). Total fouls: Gowanda 13, E’ville 8. Fouled out: None.