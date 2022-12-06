OLEAN — Olean senior Leah Williams started the 2022-23 girls basketball season on the right foot Tuesday night, pouring in 36 points with 22 rebounds in a win.

Williams had three-quarters of her team’s points in a 48-43 non-league win over Wellsville. She made 12 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and went 10-for-13 at the free-throw line.

