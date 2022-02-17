OLEAN — Fooled by the zone defense early on, Olean solved the puzzle after the break scoring 25 points in the second half to pull away and beat Fredonia 54-29 in a CCAA West I matchup.
Stifled by the 2-3 zone, the Huskies led by just eight at halftime. Olean surrendered uncharacteristic turnovers and Fredonia turned it into points.
“They had us a bit confused in the first half when they came out in a zone and we lost the ball a couple of times,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said.
The Huskies turned to crisp and direct ball movement in the second half, and it broke up the zone with outside shooting. Leah Williams spread the zone thin connecting on seven 3-pointers and scoring 30 points.
Anayah Parks-Barker took advantage of the zone’s soft spots scoring 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
“We really started to move the ball and shift it around,” Bowker said. “We found the open shooter in and around the zone and they converted.”
Ashlynn Delcamp and Abigail Wray each scored six to aid Fredonia’s offensive effort.
GFLCAA
New Life Christian 29, Rochester Rapids 28
SOUTH WALES — Brightleen Nguyi scored 12 points to help New Life Chrsitian (9-5) overcome a fourth quarter surge and earn the win.
Leading by 16 after three periods, Rochester Rapids sprang an 18 point to get within a point. Six different NLC players scored to hold off the Rapids.
“It was the strangest thing we just started missing layups and they took advantage just making everything on the other end,” NLC coach Jim Hutter said.
Sophia Peers scored six points to guide the Rapids’ near-comeback.
NON-LEAGUE
Franklinville 49, Allegany-Limestone 47
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone’s seniors gave the Gators a chance on Senior Night, but Franklinville held on for the victory.
Megan Jackson scored 14 points and Tarryn Herman had 13 points for Franklinville (13-7).
Seniors Gianna DeRose and Emily Lippert (nine rebounds) had 12 points each for A-L. Amelia Herzog added 10 points and Maddie Callen grabbed six rebounds. As fouls stacked up, both Callen and Sidney Gleason fouled out for the Gators.
“It was a close game the whole time,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “The girls stepped up and with a minute left we were up 1. The fouls really did us in: we had 27 total fouls compared to their 14.”
“I am so proud of how far these girls have come and how hard they have worked,” Duggan said. “We aren’t done yet.”
Salamanca 57, Dunkirk 48
SALAMANCA — Salamanca (11-10, 9-3) continued its late-season surge, winning its sixth consecutive game to finish out the regular season.
Karina Crouse led the Warriors with 16 points and five rebounds while Jillian Rea had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Lezly McComber grabbed 14 rebounds and Bella Wolfe had nine rebounds and two blocks before leaving with an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return. Makenzie Oakes had five boards and six assists and Morgan Maybee grabbed six rebounds.
For Dunkirk, Molly DiCara had 14 points while Tachiana Garcia added 12 points and Anadallane Rodriguez Otero had 10 points.