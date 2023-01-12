OLEAN — For the second-straight game, the Olean High girls basketball team hung with one of its league’s powerhouses.
But for the second-straight game, it came up a little short.
After a slow first half in which they managed just 14 points and went into the break down 12 (26-14), the Huskies went shot for shot with Randolph in the third quarter — with both scoring 21 points — facing a manageable 47-35 deficit entering the fourth. But the Cardinals did enough to keep it there.
Payton Morrison went for 20 points and Skylar Herrington totaled 17 to key Randolph to a 57-43 triumph over Olean in a CCAA West I matchup on Thursday night. It was the sixth-straight win following an 0-3 start for the Cardinals, who’d tested themselves in early non-league games against Nichols, Panama, St. Mary’s-Lancaster.
Leah Williams had another head-turning game for the Huskies, piling up 27 points, including six of Olean’s nine 3-pointers, and 15 rebounds. Amy Campbell posted 10 points and Olivia Kratts grabbed seven rebounds for Olean (4-5, 1-2).
The Huskies had played 8-2 Southwestern to within 49-38 on Monday night. In a game Wednesday that featured 38 fouls and three foul-outs, Kyra Pence added 12 points for the Cardinals.
“Just another tough game,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “Southwestern and Randolph are at the top of our league and we’re hanging with them. Randolph has a lot of shooters, they play hard and we stuck right with them.”
CCAA EAST I
Portville 51, Frewsburg 43FREWSBURG — Lillian Bentley racked up 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks and Portville used a big fourth quarter to secure its fourth-straight win.
Jackie Scanlon notched 10 points while Ava Haynes pulled down seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-1). Portville trailed by one (25-24) at the break and four (36-32) through the third, but ripped off a 19-7 final frame to pull ahead for the win.
Teghan Trocki (5 rebounds) connected on six 3-pointers en route to 16 points and Jadyn Trocki registered 14 points, four steals and three assists for Frewsburg. Taytum Jimerson handed out five assists for the Panthers.
A big part of Portville’s late run was its ability to cool off Teghan Trocki over the final eight minutes, an effort that was led by Haynes.
“I really need to credit the defense that Ava Haynes played on Teghan Trocki in the last quarter,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “She deserves some recognition for completely denying her. I don’t even know if she got off a shot.”
Salamanca 49, Gowanda 42SALAMANCA — Lezly McComber collected 18 points and Keianna John notched 11 to key Salamanca.
John drilled three of the Warriors’ six 3-pointers while Karina Crouse hit two en route to eight points. All five treys came in the first half, helping Salamanca to a 28-22 edge that it was able to maintain through the second half.
“It feels good to get back in the win column, especially against a league opponent,” said Salamanca coach Joe Hinman, whose team jumped back above .500 (5-4) while ending a mini two-game slide. “Gowanda always plays a physical brand of basketball and I thought we stayed poised throughout the game.
“Our shooters shot it great early on. Keianna and Karina hit some big 3s in the first half to give us momentum and Lezly played the ‘finisher’ role for us in the second half. They went on a few runs but our girls played resilient basketball until the final buzzer.”
Gao:Wisa:S Stevens had 15 points, including four treys, while Chloe Luther posted 11 for Gowanda.
CCAA EAST IIEllicottville 56, North Collins 29ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland scored 12 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line to lead Ellicottville (7-4, 3-0).
Courtney Marsh had grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds and Ryah Quinn had 12 rebounds with five steals. Rowland made five assists. Natalee Leiper and Ande Northrup had four steals each.
For North Collins (1-7, 0-3), Hailey Jasinski scored 12 points.
Pine Valley 56, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 20SOUTH DAYTON — Pine Valley’s Danielle West dropped in 15 points en route to victory.
Also for Pine Valley (4-7, 2-1), Paige Hohl had 12 points.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-9, 0-3), Emma West scored a team-best six points.
CCAA WEST IDunkirk 46, Allegany-Limestone 40ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone hung close throughout, but came up just short of its first win of the year.
Anadallane Rodriguez connected on four 3-pointers en route to 20 points while Molly DiCara added 17 points for the Marauders. Maddie Callen had a big double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds and Mya Hayes pulled down nine rebounds for the Gators (0-9). Maddie Kahm and Liza Giardini each added six rebounds while the latter knocked down 3s and finished with nine points for A-L.
GFLCAANew Life Christian 60, Elmira Defenders 15ELMIRA — Marceline Hutter came close to a triple-double, recording 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, to key New Life Christian.
Brightleen Ngunyi had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while Avalyn Rhodes also had 10 points for New Life (5-2).
Josie Sykes and Elisabeth Travis each had five points for Elmira.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE North Collins (29)
Jasinski 6 0-0 12, Ayers 1 0-0 3, Maciejewski 1 2-2 4, Jimerson 2 0-0 5, Kreinheder 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-2 29.
Ellicottville (56)
Hurlburt 2 2-2 6, Alexander 3 0-2 7, John 1 1-2 4, Quinn 2 0-0 4, Finn 1 0-0 2, Rowland 2 8-8 12, Potter 1 0-0 3, Northrup 2 0-0 6, Leiper 3 1-4 7, Marsh 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 13-18 56. NC 10 14 16 29 E’ville 9 27 41 56
Three-point goals: NC 2 (Ayers, Jimerson); E’ville 5 (Northrup 2, Alexander, John, Potter). Total fouls: NC 13, E’ville 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT SOUTH DAYTON Cattaraugus-Little Valley (20)
E. West 2 0-2 6, Benzel 2 0-0 5, Gassman 1 2-2 4, M. West 1 0-2 2, Butcher 0 0-2 0, Osgood 1 1-4 3. Totals: 8 2-12 20.
Pine Valley (62)
Kruszka 1 1-3 3, King 1 0-0 2, Farnham 1 0-0 2, A. West 4 0-0 9, Hohl 4 2-3 12, Hardy 4 0-2 8, D. West 5 2-4 15, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Libbey 4 1-2 9, Campbell 0 0-2 0. Totals: 25 6-16 62. CLV 5 7 16 20 PV 13 37 49 62
Three-point goals: CLV 1 (Benzel); PV 6 (D. West 3, Hohl 2, A. West). Total fouls: CLV 14, PV 18. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELMIRA New Life Christian (60)
Hutter 10 0-0 20, Ngunyi 5 0-0 10, Rhodes 5 0-2 10, Chase 3 0-0 6, Ntiamoah 2 0-0 4, Abinkemg 2 0-0 4, Bluntt 3 0-0 6. Totals: 30 0-2 60.
Elmira Defenders (15)
Jo. Sykes 2 0-0 5, Travis 2 0-0 5, Je. Sykes 0 1-2 1, Townson 0 0-2 0, E. Ostrander 2 0-0 4, C. Ostrander 0 0-2 0. Totals: 6 1-6 15. NLC 30 36 50 60 Elmira 7 9 13 15
Three-point goals: NLC 0; Elmira 2 (Jo. Sykes, Travis). Total fouls: NLC 9, Elmira 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Randolph (57)
K. Pence 6 0-2 12, Q. Pence 1 1-2 4, Storer 1 0-0 2, Steward 0 1-2 1, Morrison 6 5-10 20, Herrington 6 5-7 17. Totals: 20 12-23 57.
Olean (43)
Smith 0 1-2 1, Campbell 2 4-4 10, Kratts 0 0-4 0, Bates 1 0-3 3, Williams 4 6 1-2 27, Malloy 0 2-2 2. Totals: 4 9 8-17 43. Randolph 14 26 47 57 Olean 6 14 35 43
Three-point goals: Randolph 5 (Morrison 3, Herrington, Q. Pence); Olean 9 (Williams 6, Campbell 2, Bates). Total fouls: Randolph 18, Olean 20. Fouled out:
Burt (O), Fayson (O), Morrison (R).
JV:
Randolph won.
AT ALLEGANY Dunkirk (46)
Salerno 1 0-0 2, DiCara 7-16 17, Karin 2 0-0 4, Pacheco 0 1-2 1, Rodriguez 7 2-3 20, Jacques 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 10-21 46.
Allegany-Limestone (40)
Callen 6 4-5 16, Giardini 3 1-4 9, Fisher 2 0-0 5, Herzog 0 3-4 3, Hayes 1 1-4 3, Kahm 1 1-3 3. Totals: 13 11-22 40. Dunkirk 9 19 30 46 A-L 7 16 22 40
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 4 (Rodriguez); A-L 3 (Giardini 2, Fisher). Total fouls: Dunkirk 16, A-L 21. Fouled out:
Kahm (AL)
AT SALAMANCA Gowanda (42)
Luther 4 2-2 11, L. Scanlan 1 0-0 3, G. Stevens 5 1-2 15, A. Stevens 3 0-2 6, C. Stevens 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 4-8 42.
Salamanca (49)
K. Crouse 3 0-0 8, M. Crouse 1 3-6 5, Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Oakes 1 0-2 3, McComber 8 2-4 18, K. John 5 0-0 11. Totals: 20 5-12 49. Gowanda 15 22 31 42 Salamanca 17 28 39 49
Three-point goals: Gow. 6 (Luther, Scanlan, G. Stevens 4); Sala. 6 (K. John 3, K. Crouse 2, Oakes). Total fouls: Gow. 15, Sala. 13. Fouled out:
C. Stevens.
AT FREWSBURG Portville (51)
Kosinski 2 2 6, DeFazio 2 0 4, Hayes 4 1 9, Scanlon 3 3 11, Bentley 7 7 21. Totals: 18 13 51.
Frewsburg (43)
J. Trocki 6 0 14, T. Trocki 5 0-0 16, Jimerson 3 0 6, Cappa 0 3 3, Collver 1 0 2, Whippo 1 0 2. Totals: 16 3 43. Portville 15 24 32 51 Frewsburg 12 25 36 43
Three-point goals: PCS 2 (Scanlon); Frews. 8 (J. Trocki 2, T. Trocki 6). JV: Portville, 39-23.