OLEAN — Led by a pair of double-double performers, the Olean High girls basketball team held off a late challenge from Allegany-Limestone to win the CCAA West I opener for both squads Thursday night.
Olean led 33-29 through three quarters but pulled away by an 18-4 margin in the fourth quarter to beat A-L 51-33.
Leah Williams led the Huskies (4-3, 1-0) with 24 points and 13 rebounds while Jezerae Fayson added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sophia Burt grabbed eight boards for the Huskies.
For A-L (0-7, 0-1), Madison Callen scored 14 points.
“It was a tough game, it was definitely closer than the score leads on,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We weren’t up by much going into the fourth, but we turned it up in the fourth and outscored them by 14.
“They calmed down, ran their plays. We had some other players chip in some good shots and had good defensive plays (in the fourth).”
CCAA EAST IPortville 55, Cassadaga Valley 39SINCLAIRVILLE — Lilly Bentley’s double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds with five blocks led Portville (6-1, 2-0).
Teagan Kosinski added 12 points on four 3-pointers with five assists and two steals while Jackie Scanlon had 10 points, five boards and three assists.
“Teagan got us going in the first with three 3-pointers and made some nice passes for easy buckets throughout the game,” PCS coach Inga Welty said. “Overall, she did a nice job handling the press and keeping her composure, especially in the second half. Our third quarter (21-6) was amazing as everyone stepped up and Lilly dominated the paint with 10 points in that stanza and literally two girls draped across her body. It’s great when you have three girls in double digits as Jackie chipped in 10 and had two crucial 3s. Not to mention, we had seven different players score.”
Emiley Anderson had 22 points, including nine in the first quarter, to lead Cassadaga Valley (6-4, 0-1).
“They were ready to play and their aggressive nature was a bit much for us in the first,” Welty added, “but we came out in the second half with a better mindset and showed that we can handle the physicality. I am so proud of the way the girls responded to that.”
Frewsburg 62, Salamanca 30FREWSBURG — Teghan Trocki and Jeghan Trocki combined for 39 points as Teghan scored 21 and Jeghan had 18 to lead Frewsburg (3-5, 1-0).
Taytum Jimerson added 11 points for the Bears.
For Salamanca (4-4, 0-2), Karina Crouse had 12 points.
Frewsburg scored 22 points in the first quarter and added 20 more in the second.
“I knew coming in that they had some three-point shooters but I don’t think I have seen a display like that in one half of a girls or boys game,” SHS coach Joe Hinman noted. “We threw a few different defensive looks at them but they kept finding the bottom of the net. They had at least three banked 3s that took some life out of us early. We played hard but as a group, we definitely found out tonight what a test this league will be for us.”
CCAA EAST IIEllicottville 43, Pine Valley 27ELLICOTTVILLE — Dalayla Alexander’s 13 points led the way for Ellicottville (5-4, 1-0).
The Eagles won their league opener and extended their overall win streak to three games.
Kaitlin Hyes and Vivien Libby had eight points each for Pine Valley.
Forestville 39, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 15CATTARAUGUS — Carilene Sliwa paced Forestville to a win in its league opener, scoring 18 points.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 1-7 (0-1 league).
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Pine Valley (27)
Farnham 2 0-0 4, A. West 1 0-0 2, Hohl 0 1-2 1, Hardy 1 0-0 2, D. West 1 0-0 2, Hayes 3 1-2 8, Libby 2 4-6 8. Totals: 10 6-10 27.
Ellicottville (43)
Alexander 4 2-2 13, John 1 1-2 3, Quinn 4 0-0 8, Rowland 3 1-2 7, Potter 1 0-0 2, Northrup 1 0-0 2, Leiper 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 4-6 43. PV 6 14 18 27 E’ville 13 25 34 43
Three-point goals: PV 1 (Hayes); E’ville 3 (Alexander 3). Total fouls: PV 8, E’ville 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT SINCLAIRVILLE Portville (55)
Kosinski 4 0-2 12, DeFazio 2 0-0 6, Haynes 2 0-0 4, Scanlon 3 2-4 10, Dickerson 2 0-1 4, Lyle 1 0-0 2, Bentley 8 1-4 17. Totals: 22 3-11 55.
Cassadaga Valley (39)
A. Hopkins 2 5-8 9, E. Anderson 9 3-4 22, B. Hopkins 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-2 3, H. Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-14 39. Portville 12 23 44 55 Cass. Valley 6 19 25 39
Three-point goals: Portville 8 (Kosinski 4, DeFazio 2, Scanlon 2); CV 3 (E. Anderson, B. Hopkins, Johnson). Total fouls: Portville 14, CV 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT FREWSBURG Salamanca (30)
Hogan 0 0-2 0, K. Crouse 4 2-5 12, M. Crouse 1 0-0 2, Wolfe 2 4-9 8, McComber 3 0-0 6, John 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 8-17 30.
Frewsburg (62)
J. Trocki 6 2-2 18, T. Trocki 8 0-0 21, Bush 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 5 0-0 11, Cappa 2 0-0 5, Whippo 2 1-2 5. Totals: 24 3-4 62. Salamanca 9 21 27 30 Frewsburg 22 42 52 62
Three-point goals: Sala 2 (K. Crouse); Frewsburg 11 (T. Trocki 5, J. Trocki 4, Jimerson, Cappa). Total fouls: Sala 9, Frewsburg 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT CATTARAUGUS Forestville (39)
Becker 4 1-2 9, Valvo 3 0-0 6, Waterman 1 0-0 2, Sliwa 7 3-6 18, Olsen 0 2-2 2, Pierce 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 8-14 39.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (15)
West 1 0-0 2, Spink 1 0-2 2, Gassman 2 0-0 4, Butcher 1 0-2 2, Ly 1 0-0 2, Osgood 1 1-2 3. Totals: 7 1-6 15. Forestville 2 19 26 39 CLV 6 6 13 15
Three-point goals: Forest. 1 (Sliwa); CLV 0. Total fouls: Forest. 18, CLV 11. Fouled out:
Waterman (F), Pierce (F).
AT OLEAN Allegany-Limestone (33)
Callen 5 4-5 14, Giardini 2 0-0 4, Fisher 1 0-1 2, Herzog 3 2-2 8, Klice 0 3-4 3, Kahm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 9-12 33.
Olean (51)
Campbell 1 0-0 2, Burt 3 0-0 6, Fayson 3 4-8 12, Kratts 3 1-2 7, Williams 8 6-6 24. Totals: 14 4 11-16 51. A-L 6 17 29 33 Olean 16 24 33 18
Three-point goals: A-L 0; Olean 4 (Fayson 2, Williams 2). Total fouls: A-L 15, Olean 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Olean won.