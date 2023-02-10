OLEAN — After totaling just 42 points in its previous two games, the Olean High girls basketball team issued a reminder to itself:
“That’s not who we are.”
And then, the Huskies went out and proved it.
Leah Williams registered her standard big-time double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds and Olean tied its season-high point total in avenging Dunkirk, 56-39, and securing one of its most lop-sided wins of year, all on Senior Night, in a CCAA West I rematch on Friday.
On their night, it was the OHS seniors who led the way. Aside from Williams’ effort, Jez Fayson just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds and Olivia Kratts grabbed seven boards. Junior Amy Campbell added 12 points as Olean snapped a mini two-game slide to improve to 8-10.
The Huskies wasted no time putting the last two games behind them, jumping out to a 17-4 lead while bringing a 10-point advantage into the break. They then used a 17-9 third quarter to all but put the game away. Olean was nipped by Dunkirk, 57-56, in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 19.
“We definitely still had it on our minds from when we went there (and lost by 1),” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker acknowledged. “We had a little bit of revenge on our minds, we had a little bit of pep in our step. Forty-two points the last two games, we said to ourselves, ‘that’s not who we are.’
“We definitely got back to being us tonight. We scored 56 points, we played well together. Emotions were high for Senior Night, but we were able to control things and get the win.”
Annadallane Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Marauders.
CCAA EAST I
Portville 51, Gowanda 25
PORTVILLE — Ava Haynes and Lilly Bentley both had big double-double efforts and Portville rode a shutdown defensive effort to a convincing Senior Night win.
Haynes posted 15 points and 15 rebounds, Bentley recorded 11 points and 10 boards and both had three steals. Jackie Scanlon (three 3-pointers) scored 12 points, Teagan Kosinski (9 points) collected five rebounds, three steals and three assists and Alisha Dickerson chipped in five rebounds for the first-place Panthers (14-2, 8-1), who have won five-straight and 11 of their last 12.
Portville, now two games up on Falconer, which lost to Salamanca on Friday, held Gowanda to eight points or fewer in every quarter.
“Tonight was Senior Night for Teagan and Alisha and they didn’t disappoint,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Alisha was solid underneath as she had to defend a post player that was significantly taller than her. She worked hard to get rebounds and keep bodies off the glass so her teammates could get boards. Teagan was her normal self, hustling all over and getting tips on defense and facilitating our offense as the point guard.
“They have been wonderful role models and leaders for our program throughout the years and we will surely miss their contributions to Portville as a whole.”
Gowanda fell to 6-11.
Salamanca 40, Falconer 32
SALAMANCA — Salamanca knocked off one of the top teams in the CCAA East I league and avenged a 49-29 road loss from Jan. 19 with a win on Senior Night.
Keianna John led the Warriors (7-11, 2-7) with 12 points on four 3-pointers including two triples in the fourth quarter as Salamanca snapped a three-game losing streak. Karina Crouse added nine points.
For Falconer (11-8, 6-3), Kayla Jo Lynn scored 15 points.
“We played our best game of the season tonight by far,” SHS first-year coach Joe Hinman said. “Defensively, our game plan was to shut down Dani (Krenzer) and we executed just that. We pressured her with a few different girls. It’s a true testament to how good of a player she is. Our goal was to make someone else beat us.
“It was a true team effort tonight and we gave it our all for 32 minutes. It helped (that) we made some big shots down the stretch late. Keianna was on again tonight. Overall, this team really showed what they’re capable of tonight. It’s definitely a good time to start turning things on late in the year.”
CCAA EAST II
Pine Valley 37, Franklinville 27
SOUTH DAYTON — Franklinville jumped out to a 12-7 lead, but couldn’t quite sustain it as Pine Valley evened the season series.
Danielle West tallied nine points in a balanced effort for the home Panthers in which five players had at least six points.
Franklinville, which had edged PV, 45-52, back on Jan. 19, stalled after the first quarter, netting just 15 points the rest of the way. It was still within 27-21 entering the final frame, but Pine Valley used a 10-6 run to seal it.
Megan Jackson scored 13 points for the visiting Panthers (10-8), who had a three-game win streak snapped.
Ellicottville 50, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 6
ELLICOTTVILLE — Dalayla Alexander’s double-double of 14 points and 11 steals sparked East II champion Ellicottville’s (13-5, 9-0) latest league victory.
Allison Rowland added 11 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists for the Eagles.
Also for Ellicottville Ryah Quinn pulled down seven rebounds and Ande Northrup had six steals with three assists.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-8 in East II play (2-14 overall).