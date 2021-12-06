ORCHARD PARK — Late last week, Bills safety Jordan Poyer called tonight’s meeting with the Patriots “the biggest game of the year.”
It was an interesting contention considering that back in early October, that honor belonged to Buffalo’s meeting with the Chiefs at Kansas City, a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.
The Bills hung a 38-20 beatdown on KC that night, but as the season has progressed, that victory has lost a bit of its luster.
Oh, the Chiefs again lead the AFC West, but at 7-4, aren’t the same team that went 14-2 a year ago. And Buffalo, at the end of a 4-1 start, has been alternating wins and losses for seven straight games.
Now, 7-4, the Bills have abdicated the division lead to New England, 8-4, a half-game ahead, and the NFL’s hottest team with six straight wins, an overtime loss to Dallas from eight in a row.
That’s what evoked Poyer’s comment.
A loss would drop Buffalo 1½ games behind the Pats, plus a defeat head-to-head. Next week New England is off, which will equal the games played by both teams as the Bills are at defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Still to come is the second meeting between the Bills and Patriots the day after Christmas in Foxboro.
AND THOUGH there’s plenty at stake for two of the conference’s best teams this evening at Highmark Stadium (8:15, WKBW-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) – Buffalo is a 3-point favorite – most eyes will be directed skyward.
The weather forecast calls for high winds, rain turning to snow and wind-chill temperatures in the 30s.
This meeting brings together high scoring offenses – Buffalo is second in the NFL at 30 points per game; New England at 28 is seventh – which also have excellent defenses.
The Patriots rank first in the league in fewest points surrendered (16); the Bills are second at 17.
Both are also elite in takeaway/giveaway percentage. New England, which leads the league in interceptions, is second at plus-10, Buffalo is third at plus-9.
And finally, the Bills are second in fewest passing yards surrendered (179 per game) with the Pats third (201).
BUFFALO coach Sean McDermott allowed of the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots, “They’re playing really high-level football, they’re well-coached, they execute well, they don’t beat themselves, they play good complementary football.
“They’re very physical, we’ll have our work cut out for us in more ways than one. They’re beating people up by how they play and they’re winning the line of scrimmage.”
But, Belichick is profuse in his praise of Buffalo.
“This is a real good Bills team, Brandon (Beane, general manager) and Sean have done a good job putting this team together,” he said. “They’re very talented, well-balanced, and well-coached with Leslie (Frazier, defensive coordinator) and Brian (Daboll offensive coordinator).
“From top to bottom it’s a good football team that does everything well … statistically they’re at the top of the league in every area and they deserve to be. They play smart football and they’re tough.”
Belichick is particularly high on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.
“Offensively, it starts with Allen … he can do it all,” he said. “Defensively, they lead the league in tackles for loss and do a really good job of creating negative plays and haven’t given up a lot of points. They’re as good as anybody we’ve played.”
BUT ALLEN is in a tough stretch.
He’s completing two thirds of his passes with 25 touchdown throws, 10 interceptions and a 99.1 passer rating. But after going the first seven games giving the ball away only four times (3 interceptions, 1 fumble), the last four he’s turned it over eight times (7 picks, 1 fumble).
However, as McDermott pointed out, “It hasn’t always been Josh, some of those (giveaways) are shared situations. He’s very aware and responsible and we, as an offense, (are focused) on taking care of the ball and staying aggressive at the same time, so it’s a fine balance.”
He added of losing two of its last four, “It’s been us shooting ourselves in the foot in some situations with penalties and turning the ball over. We’re looking for a higher level of execution going forward … that’s our challenge this week, along with playing the first-place Patriots.”
As for Buffalo having already lost four games with six to play compared to last season when the Bills went 13-3 in the regular season, McDermott maintained, “Every season has their own look to it … how it ebbs and flows. Every team is challenged with something a little bit different from the year before and that’s certainly (true this year).”
There’s one other factor.
The Bills are without their best defender as cornerback Tre’Davious White was lost for the season with a knee injury in the Thanksgiving night victory over the Saints in New Orleans.
He’ll be replaced by youngster Dane Jackson, a seventh-round pick from Pitt in 2020. And while he’s played well in limited action, McDermott undoubtedly wished he had White available against Mac Jones, the Patriots rookie first-round draft choice in the midst of an impressive season (70% completions, 16 TDs, 8 interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating).
As McDermott pointed out, “He’s a talented young quarterback. Mac is off to a phenomenal start. He’s as advertised, there’s a lot of talk about him. He does a great job of executing their offense.”
Of course, if the weather forecast is right, the passing game might not be much of a factor tonight.