For many in the area, it was something of a transitional year.
A big part of that was turnover; indeed, Cattaraugus County’s girls basketball programs collectively suffered a significant graduation hit in 2020-21, headlined by Franklinville’s loss of four-time Big 30 Player of the Year Dani Haskell. Some of those same teams also hit the reset button under a new coach.
As a result, those squads were only just beginning to find their way. And that reflected in their won-loss record.
Only three of the eight public schools in the county (Portville, Ellicottville, Olean) finished with a winning record and none got beyond their first playoff game in a trimmed down March postseason, the first instance of going oh-fer in recent memory. Cumulatively, the county finished with a substandard mark of 52-66 (.440).
Olean had a nice bounce-back season, following up a 3-18 mark with a 9-6 campaign that included starts of 5-1 and 6-2, and Ellicottville went 7-1 (11-4 overall) en route to a CCAA East II regular season title, but Portville was the county’s torch-bearer. The Panthers, in their first year without all-time leading scorer Karly Welty, went 12-5 while finishing tied for second in a tough CCAA East I. The only real thorn in their side was Randolph, which handed Portville three of those losses, including its playoff defeat, two of those coming by just two possessions.
And Portville figures to be the county’s frontrunner again this winter.
THE PANTHERS welcomed back not just three starters from that team, but a trio of Big 30 all-stars in senior point guard Mallory Welty (First Team), twin sister Mia (Second Team) and 6-foot forward Lillian Bentley (Third Team). Mallory averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Mia was a sort of Swiss Army knife (8 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) and defensive stopper and Bentley was a force inside, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds.
All three have essentially reprised those roles in the early stages of this season, and they’ve gotten help.
The Panthers also returned a half-starter in junior Teagan Kosinski, who filled that role two years ago when Mia Welty went down with a knee injury and key reserve Jordyn Sickels and called up a couple of standout JV players in Ava Haynes and Jackie Scanlon, who have already become important rotational players.
Behind that group, Portville has gotten off to a nice start, winning each of its first four games (two in the Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament and two in the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament for a pair of in-season championships), and doing so in mostly convincing fashion (by an average of 22 points).
And once again, expectations remain high in town on Elm Street.
“(WE) HAVE a solid nucleus of experienced players in Mia, Mallory, Lilly and Teagan,” said Portville coach Inga Welty, who owns a 12-year record of 161-82. “Our JV program has been very successful the past few years and the girls who have been brought up are going to make contributions right from the start.”
An additional positive for Portville and every other program is that it had a full offseason to train and gel its veterans and newcomers after a COVID-altered campaign in which teams could only hold closed workouts prior to Christmas and didn’t play their first game until mid-February.
“Summer league went well, our team chemistry both on and off the court is exceptional and we are excited to see what this group is capable of,” Welty added. “As usual, I see their work ethic, positive attitudes and unselfishness as being our strengths and the characteristics that will help the girls to achieve team success.”
PORTVILLE isn’t the only one, however, with much of its production back from last year.
Allegany-Limestone has back four starters, highlighted by Gianna DeRose (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Madison Callen (9 points, 7 rebounds) and should be that much further along under second-year coach Katie Duggan, especially after such a rushed and abbreviated first year. Ellicottville, too, returned four starters from its 11-4 team under new coach Tracy Rozler, a group led by double-digit scorers Emilee Ruiz (14.5 points) and Dalayla Alexander (13 points).
The Gators’ goal this year will be to improve upon a 3-11 season in Year 1 under Duggan while the Eagles will surely look to vie for a second-straight CCAA East title. And both have taken initial steps in that direction, as A-L followed a season-opening loss to Portville with a 42-26 victory over Bradford and Ellicottville answered a 1-3 start with a one-sided league win over North Collins.
Franklinville, too, after posting a 5-10 mark in its first year without Haskell and head coach Allan Dunlap, has provided early proof that it might be a league contender again in 2021-22, winning its first three games (over New Life Christian, Forestville and North Collins), and by an average of 28 points. The Panthers, in Year 2 under former program standout Samantha Kopp (now Kuhn, the 2009 Big 30 Player of the Year), will again be led by senior Tarryn Herman, the team’s leading returning scorer at 12 points per game.
AND WHILE much of Portville’s makeup remains the same, its league has taken on a different look.
Rather than an East I and II, the former has become the CCAA Central, with Randolph (West I), Silver Creek/Forestville and Salamanca (both East) shuffling out and Maple Grove, Frewsburg and Cassadaga Valley taking their place. And though Portville won’t have to go through the Cardinals to get back on top in that division, the league may have gotten stronger as a whole.
But the Panthers, of course, are just happy to be (hopefully) playing a full schedule and normal season again this winter.
“It’s a great feeling to have a complete schedule again,” said Welty, whose team will compete in a third-in season tournament (the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament, formerly the IAABO) this weekend. “We are excited to play in the IAABO and the chance to battle for a league title with some different schools in our new alignment.
“Frewsburg and Maple Grove have winning traditions in basketball and they will be tough games for us, not to mention Falconer, who will be returning three starters. No matter the opponent, the expectation is that the Panthers will go out and strive to do our best and be tough each and every night.”
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Katie Duggan (2nd year, 3-11)
League: CCAA West I
2020-21 record/postseason: 3-11; Eden (L, 80-30, Sec. 6 Class B2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Gianna DeRose (sr., G, 8 pts., 5 rebs.), Anna Wolfgang (sr., C, 2 pts., 7 rebs.), Emily Lippert (sr., G, 5 pts., 6 rebs.), Madison Callen (jr., F, 9 pts., 7 rebs.), Sidney Gleason (sr., F/C, 2 pts., 5 rebs.), Chessa Klice (jr., G), Abby Peck (jr., F), Mia Herzog (so., G), Liza Giardini (fr., G), Addison Fisher (fr., G)
From the coach: “Last season was so fast, but these girls have worked so hard in the offseason. We are young, but our team has four returning seniors who are great leaders.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Matt Minnekine (4th year, girls, 19-33)
League: CCAA East
2020-21 record/postseason: 4-7; (none)
Roster: Madison Spink (jr., G), Alex Minnekine (sr., G), Caitlyn O’Neill (jr., G), Destinee Ly (sr., G/F), Sara Pilon (sr., G/F), Ella Golley (sr., F), Amaya Smith (sr., G), Onalee Osgood (jr., F), Hailee Covell (sr., F), Leonie Ruel (sr., G/F)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Tracy Rozler (1st year, 0-0)
League: CCAA East
2020-21 record/postseason: 11-4; Frewsburg (L, 59-40, Section 6 Class C quarterfinal)
Roster: Harley Ficek (sr., F/C, 4 pts.), Mandy Hurlburt (sr., G), Emilee Ruiz (sr., G, 14.5 pts), Katie Krotz (jr., F), Ryah Quinn (jr., C, 4 pts.), Allison Rowland (jr., G/F, 9 pts.), Baylee Ruiz (jr., C), Dalayla Alexander (so., G, 13 pts.), Cora Norton (so., G/F, 2 pts.), Addison John (fr., G), Natalee Leiper (jr., G/F)
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Samantha Kuhn (2nd year, 5-10)
League: CCAA East
2020-21 record/postseason: 5-10; Clymer (L, 48-8, Sec. 6 Class D quarterfinal)
Roster: Delaney Pfeiffer (sr.), Megan Jackson (jr.), Luciana Marchese (so.), Mikayla Tatlow (sr.), Sofia Bentley (so.), Sarah Courtney (jr.), Anna Slavinski (jr.), Cheznea Rivera (sr.), Tarryn Herman (sr.), Olivia Frank (so.),
NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN
Coach: Sarah Hutter (20th year, 210-131)
League: Independent Athletic Conference/GFLCAA
2020-21 record/postseason: 5-12; Park School (L, 53-31, IAC semifinals), Cornerstone Christian (L, 37-36, GFLCAA semifinals), Rochester Rapids (L, 43-21, GFLCAA 3rd place)
Roster: Sydney Feldbauer (sr.), Gabriele Lima (sr.), Brightleen Ngunyi (jr., F), Marceline Hutter (7th, G), Avalyn Rhodes (so.), Lilliana Chase (7th), Ariyanah Bluntt (fr.), Danielle Quampah (7th), Sydney Brotka (jr.), Kadence Haines (fr.)
From the coach: “New Life looks to build off last year’s campaign which saw several younger players gain valuable experience. New Life will be led by junior forward Brightleen Ngunyi and seventh-grader Marceline Hutter.”
OLEAN
Coach: Chelsea Bowker (4th year, 32-27)
League: CCAA West I
2020-21 record/postseason: 9-6; East Aurora (L, 49-37, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Jezerae Fayson (jr.), JoJo Gibbons (sr.), Sophia Burt (jr.), Anayah Parks-Barker (sr.), Olivia Kratts (jr.), Leah Williams (jr.), Ava Smith (so.), Mackenzie Malloy (jr.), Amy Campbell (so.), Ashley Doxey (sr.)
PIONEER
Coach: Patrick Souder (6th year, 30-72)
League: ECIC Division III
2020-21 record/postseason: 8-9; Iroquois (L, 74-19, Sec. 6 Class A2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Kristin Morris (sr.), Alyssa Boldt (jr.), Brooke Eastman (jr.), Delaney Petri (so.), Sarah Morris (so.), Chloe Raiber (jr.), Jordan Dodge (jr.), Blair French (jr.), Kaelyn Bull (jr.), Kyler Felber (jr.), Myah Fox (sr.)
PORTVILLE
Coach: Inga Welty (13th year, 161-82)
League: CCAA Central
2020-21 record/postseason: 12-5; Randolph (L, 51-47, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinal)
Roster: Mallory Welty (sr., 5-6, G, 13 pts., 7 rebs., 4 asts., 2 stls.), Mia Welty (sr., 5-5, G, 8 pts., 4 asts., 3.5 rebs., 3 stls.), Kendall Artlip (sr., 5-4, G, 2 pts., 2 rebs., 2 asts.), Courtney Lyle (sr., 5-2, G, 2 pts., 1 reb.), Jordyn Sickels (sr., 5-4, F, 1.5 pts., 1.6 rebs.), Matteson Fries (sr., 5-7, F, 1 pt., 1.6 rebs.), Teagan Kosinski (jr., 5-2, G, 3 pts., 1 reb., 1 ast.., 1 stl.), Natalie Maurer (jr., 5-8, F), Alisha Dickerson (jr., 5-8, F), Lilly Bentley (so., 6-0, C/F, 13 pts., 10 rebs., 1 stl., 1 ast.), Jackie Scanlon (so., 5-5, G), Ava Haynes (so., 5-9, G)
From the coach: (see above)
SALAMANCA
Coach: Bryelle Wallin (5th year, 15-62)
League: CCAA East
2020-21 record/postseason: 0-14; (none)
Roster: Makenzie Crouse (8th, 5-10, F), Eva Dowdy (sr., 5-5, G), Aubrey Hogan (jr., 5-3, G), Morgan Maybee (sr., 5-5, G/F), Lezly McComber (so., 5-9, F), Karina Mireles-Crouse (so., 5-9, G), Shea Monahan (so., 5-6, G), Makenzie Oakes (jr., 5-2, G), Jillian Rea (sr., 5-7, G/F), Bella Wolfe (so., 5-9, F)
From the coach: “This team is exciting because they are young and athletic. Coming off a challenging season in 2021, they are eager to get better and grow, both as individuals and as a team. They want to be better than last year, and although they are young, they don’t look at this season as a growing year. They want to make a mark.”